Thypoch launches its seventh and longest Simera-C cine lens
The new full-frame tele prime can be fitted to numerous camera brands
Thypoch has announced a new lens in its Simera-C cine lens range. The Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is the longest entry in the now seven-strong line-up, complementing the existing 16mm, 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 75mm Simera-C lenses. The new 100mm telephoto prime is compatible with full-frame Sony E and Leica M cameras, and Thypoch also produces adaptors to convert the M-mount version to Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, L Mount, Arri and other cameras.
The 100mm Simera-C shares an identical mechanical design and positioning of its geared aperture/focus rings to the other lenses in the series, meaning it can integrate seamlessly into follow focus rigs. Thypoch has also taken care to ensure the 100mm is a similar weight to other Simera-C lenses to further improve common handling characteristics: the 100mm weighs just 477g in E-mount form, making it slightly lighter than the 16mm and 12mm lenses. The lens's 67mm front filter thread also matches that of the 75mm Simera-C.
The lens’s optical stack consists of 11 elements arranged in 8 groups and features a unified optical design that includes the series' low-saturation blue coating to ensure uniform color matching across the lens range. The longer focal length of the 100mm makes it easier to shoot close-ups with a shallow depth of field to better isolate your subject, while a 0.85m minimum focus distance increases shot versatility. Bokeh should also be super-smooth, as the lens is equipped with an iris consisting of no fewer than 16 blades. Focussing is manual only, but that's fairly standard for a cine lens that's likely to spend much of its time in a rig.
You can pre-order the Simera-C 100mm T1.9 now from B&H. Expect to pay $879 for the E-mount version, while the M-mount edition is priced at $959.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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