Thypoch launches its seventh and longest Simera-C cine lens

Thypoch has announced a new lens in its Simera-C cine lens range. The Simera-C 100mm T1.9 is the longest entry in the now seven-strong line-up, complementing the existing 16mm, 21mm, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm and 75mm Simera-C lenses. The new 100mm telephoto prime is compatible with full-frame Sony E and Leica M cameras, and Thypoch also produces adaptors to convert the M-mount version to Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, L Mount, Arri and other cameras.

The 100mm Simera-C shares an identical mechanical design and positioning of its geared aperture/focus rings to the other lenses in the series, meaning it can integrate seamlessly into follow focus rigs. Thypoch has also taken care to ensure the 100mm is a similar weight to other Simera-C lenses to further improve common handling characteristics: the 100mm weighs just 477g in E-mount form, making it slightly lighter than the 16mm and 12mm lenses. The lens's 67mm front filter thread also matches that of the 75mm Simera-C.

The lens’s optical stack consists of 11 elements arranged in 8 groups and features a unified optical design that includes the series' low-saturation blue coating to ensure uniform color matching across the lens range. The longer focal length of the 100mm makes it easier to shoot close-ups with a shallow depth of field to better isolate your subject, while a 0.85m minimum focus distance increases shot versatility. Bokeh should also be super-smooth, as the lens is equipped with an iris consisting of no fewer than 16 blades. Focussing is manual only, but that's fairly standard for a cine lens that's likely to spend much of its time in a rig.

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You can pre-order the Simera-C 100mm T1.9 now from B&H. Expect to pay $879 for the E-mount version, while the M-mount edition is priced at $959.