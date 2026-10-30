Wildlife photography has exploded since Instagram took off, and you see so many amazing animal frames these days that sometimes they all blur into one. However, this Grand Prix-winning image at the 74th Nikkor Photo Contest truly stands out.

The frame depicts a northern gannet in action in the moment of capturing its fish prey. Entitled “The Struggle for Survival Beneath the Surface,” it was taken by Mayumi Takeuchi, who reportedly clicked the shutter while treading water and using a large housing fitted with a strobe. She told the competition judges that it was “truly miraculous” to have captured that moment.

Takeuchi’s image was selected from over 23,000 entries to this year’s edition of the photography competition, which first ran in 1953 and promotes photographers from Japan across print and, since last year, the web too. As the overall winner, she took home a Nikon Z8 camera body and ¥500,000 (approximately $3,100 / £2,300).

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Grand Prix: "The Underwater Struggle for Survival" | by Mayumi Takeuchi (Kanagawa) (Image credit: Mayumi Takeuchi)

Mayumi Takeuchi's gear and settings

Camera: Nikon D5

Lens: 8.0-15.0 mm f/3.5-4.5

Focal Length: 15.00 mm (in 35mm: 15 mm)

Exposure: 1/250 sec | f/22 | ISO 400

There was a particularly interesting winning image (Gold Award) in the “Web Freedom” category, too. Toru Shinohara’s “Inside the Soda Water” captured a surfer riding a barreling wave, although the interplay of light and the translucent wave created the illusion of the surfer being inside the wave rather than on its surface.

Over on the print side of the competition, the Gold Award went to Sanae Ono’s “Secret Base,” which depicted four cousins who gathered at their family home over Golden Week (a major Japanese holiday period). The photographer told Nikon that the cousins had turned the living room into a “secret base” for conjuring up plans – memories I’m sure we all have.

Image 1 of 2 Web category “Freedom” | Gold Prize: "In the Soda Water" | by Toru Shinohara (Tokushima) (Image credit: Toru Shinohara) Print category: "Free" | Gold Prize: "Secret Base" | by Sanae Ono (Kanagawa) (Image credit: Sanae Ono) Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

In fact, I think all of these winning images have something unique to them. Be it lighting, a quirky composition, or a scene rarely captured, they are standouts for sure. To see all the commended images at this year’s Nikkor Photo Contest, head to the official competition webpage.

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