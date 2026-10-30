Popular Nikon gear now up to 37% off across DSLR and mirrorless cameras and lenses

Nikon has been making cameras and lenses for over a century, and its gear has found a place in the bags of beginners, enthusiasts and professional photographers alike.

Now, B&H Photo is offering savings of up to 37% on some of the brand's most popular kit, from capable DSLRs and versatile Z-series mirrorless cameras to a range of wide-angle, standard and telephoto lenses.

DSLRS

Bodies

30% OFF Save $300 Nikon D7500: was $996.95 now $696.95 at BHPhoto A versatile DX-format DSLR built to handle both stills and video with ease. Its 20.9 MP sensor and EXPEED 5 processor deliver 8 fps continuous shooting, an impressive ISO range, 4K UHD video and a 51-point autofocus system for fast, reliable performance in a range of conditions. Read more Read less ▼

28% OFF Save $600 Nikon D780: was $2,146.95 now $1,546.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon D780 blends classic DSLR handling with modern imaging performance, making it a versatile choice for both photography and video. Its 24.MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor delivers sharp, low-noise images across a wide ISO range, while fast shooting, UHD 4K video, and Full HD slow-motion recording round out its capable feature set. Read more Read less ▼

23% OFF Save $600 Nikon D850: was $2,596.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon D850 brings together high resolution, speed, and versatile multimedia capabilities in a powerful full-frame DSLR. Its 45.7MP BSI CMOS sensor and EXPEED 5 processor deliver highly detailed images, fast continuous shooting, 4K UHD video, and an advanced 153-point AF system, while specialized features like 8K time-lapse and focus stacking add even more creative possibilities. Read more Read less ▼

Lenses

37% OFF Save $650 Nikon AF-S 14-24mm f/2.8G ED: was $1,746.95 now $1,096.95 at BHPhoto A versatile ultra-wide zoom well-suited for landscapes, interiors, and nature photography. Its constant f/2.8 aperture, advanced optical design, and Nano Crystal Coat deliver sharp, clear images with controlled distortion, flare and ghosting, while the Silent Wave Motor provides fast, quiet AF for both stills and video. Read more Read less ▼

Mirrorless

Bodies

26% OFF Save $700 Nikon Z6 III: was $2,696.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto A versatile full-frame 24.5MP camera. Its partially stacked sensor enables fast, precise AF, 6K internal RAW video, pre-capture shooting up to 120 fps, and a high-resolution EVF, making it a strong all-round option for aspiring professionals. Read more Read less ▼

32% OFF Save $800 Nikon Z7 II: was $2,496.95 now $1,696.95 at BHPhoto A full-frame mirrorless camera built around a high-resolution 45.7MP XFX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual EXPEED 6 processors for greater speed and versatility. With 1fps continuous shooting, improved Eye and Face Detection, UHD 4K 60p video, and dual card slots, it's a powerful choice for detail-focused photographers and hybrid shooters. Read more Read less ▼

23% OFF Save $1,000 Nikon Z8: was $4,296.95 now $3,296.95 at BHPhoto A compact, full-frame mirrorless camera that packs much of the flagship Z9's technology into a more portable body. Its 45.7 MP stacked BSI CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processor deliver fast AF, up to 20fps RAW shooting, 8K video and advanced subject tracking, making it a powerful choice for demanding photo and video work. Read more Read less ▼

Lenses

30% OFF Save $200 Nikon Z 50mm f/1.8 S: was $666.95 now $466.95 at BHPhoto A compact full-frame prime offering a natural perspective and bright f/1.8 aperture for low-light shooting and creative depth-of-field control. Its advanced optics deliver sharp, clear images with reduced aberrations and flare, while the stepping motor provides fast, quiet AF for both stills and video. Read more Read less ▼

30% OFF Save $800 Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S : was $2,696.95 now $1,896.95 at BHPhoto A versatile full-frame ultra-wide zoom with a bright constant f/2.8 aperture, making it well-suited for landscapes, architecture, interiors and low-light work. Its advanced optics deliver sharp, distortion-controlled images with excellent point-source rendering, while fast, quiet AF and customizable controls make it equally capable for both photo and video. Read more Read less ▼

22% OFF Save $550 Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S: was $2,546.95 now $1,996.95 at BHPhoto A versatile full-frame standard zoom covering everything from wide-angle to portrait-length perspectives. Its constant f/2.8 aperture, advanced optics, and multi-focus system deliver sharp images with fast, quiet AF, while the OLED display and customizable controls add extra convenience for both photo and video work. Read more Read less ▼

Browse the best Nikon cameras, the best Nikon wide-angle zoom lenses, and the best Nikon telephoto lenses.