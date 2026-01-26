This Pentax zoom compact camera has just dropped to its lowest-price ever – and it's fully waterproof too!

Compact cameras have been making a big comeback in the last year. Once thought killed off by mobile phones, many people are rediscovering the charms of a bespoke photographic device - and particularly one with a built-in zoom.

It is great news, therefore, that there is currently a great price on the Pentax WG-1000 compact camera which not only boasts a 4x zoom, but also is completely waterproof. Amazon has this at £185.11 - which is £30 less than most other UK retailers.

Save £64.48 Pentax WG-1000: was £249.99 now £185.51 at Amazon This waterproof compact camera has a built-in zoom, a built-in flash and a rechargeable battery. Designed to take the knocks, and capable of being used underwater at depths of up to 15m, this is a great point-and-shoot camera for use by all the family.

Introduced 18 months ago, the WG-1000 follows in a long line of waterproof compacts from Pentax, and its parent company Ricoh. It is designed waterproof down to a depth of 15 meters, for up to one hour. Not only that, it is shockproof and said to be able to survive being dropped from a height of 2 metres.

The 4x optical zoom gives an equivalent field of view of a traditional 27-108mm full-frame lens. It has a 16 megapixel 1/2.3in CMOS sensor, that can record 1080p video as well as stills.

The camera is supplied with a protective jacket, to help prevent the shell being scratched – and you also get a carabiner strap. This offer is only available on the gray-colored version of the camera - but it is also available in olive green at a slightly higher price

