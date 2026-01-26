This Pentax zoom compact camera has just dropped to its lowest-price ever – and it's fully waterproof too!
A 4x zoom and a rugged, waterproof construction - this compact is a bargain at £185.51
Compact cameras have been making a big comeback in the last year. Once thought killed off by mobile phones, many people are rediscovering the charms of a bespoke photographic device - and particularly one with a built-in zoom.
It is great news, therefore, that there is currently a great price on the Pentax WG-1000 compact camera which not only boasts a 4x zoom, but also is completely waterproof. Amazon has this at £185.11 - which is £30 less than most other UK retailers.
This waterproof compact camera has a built-in zoom, a built-in flash and a rechargeable battery. Designed to take the knocks, and capable of being used underwater at depths of up to 15m, this is a great point-and-shoot camera for use by all the family.
Introduced 18 months ago, the WG-1000 follows in a long line of waterproof compacts from Pentax, and its parent company Ricoh. It is designed waterproof down to a depth of 15 meters, for up to one hour. Not only that, it is shockproof and said to be able to survive being dropped from a height of 2 metres.
The 4x optical zoom gives an equivalent field of view of a traditional 27-108mm full-frame lens. It has a 16 megapixel 1/2.3in CMOS sensor, that can record 1080p video as well as stills.
The camera is supplied with a protective jacket, to help prevent the shell being scratched – and you also get a carabiner strap. This offer is only available on the gray-colored version of the camera - but it is also available in olive green at a slightly higher price
Check out our full guide to the best waterproof cameras
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.