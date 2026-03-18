This cute 3MP keychain camera makes photography feel like a video game with real-life scavenger hunt “quests”
A 3D printer designer has built a tiny camera that turns real life into video-game-like quests
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Many video games send players on quests – but a designer has created a tiny keychain camera that sends photographers out on quests in the real world.
Paul Lagier, a designer known for minimalist 3D printed projects, recently shared the QuestCam, a tiny camera that sends the user on missions to photograph different things in the real world.
The camera may send photographers out to snap images of something round or to photograph “a hidden face.” The idea is to turn photography into a real-life game with a scavenger-type camera that inspires users to head outside. “I wanted to find out if it’s possible to build a tiny camera that gives you random real-life challenges instead of endless phone scrolling,” Lagier wrote.Article continues below
The camera’s specs themselves aren’t very impressive – the tiny camera shoots at just 3MP. But, the entire thing fits on a keychain, including the small screen that displays randomized quests.
Lagier also built software that tallies the completed quests, complete with photos from the mission.
The QuestCam isn’t something that’s going to be widely available commercially, but Lagier does share his designs so fellow 3D printers can also create the gamified camera. The QuestCam design is coming to the designer’s Ko-Fi page soon.
Lagier’s past projects range from 3D printed art to a memory card wallet with built-in NFC.
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Love the idea of a camera tiny enough to fit on a keychain? Read about the Kodak Charmera or the Instax Pal. Or, dive into other wacky camera inventions from YouTubers, like this camera that only takes photos of dogs.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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