As you can see from these screenshots, the engraved Fujifilm X100V looks fantastic, with a dragon on the baseplate and a koi on the lens cap

A Canada-based photographer has flown six-and-a-half-thousand miles to get her Fujifilm X100V ‘tattooed’ by a talented Chinese artisan.

I’ve written about Ding Zuyin before. He runs a kiosk from the Chinatown area of Yokohama, Japan, where he engraves items by hand – and has inadvertently become something of a social media star, with photographers handing over their favorite cameras.

The results are truly incredible, turning an already precious item into a unique heirloom. In the video (above) Alexandra Kavoukis reveals that having seen Ding’s work on social media, she decided to visit him. However, she’s based thousands of miles away in Montreal, Canada, so it was a long journey.

After handing over her X100V, she returned in two hours to pick it up. Two other cameras can be seen on the artist’s desk, proving just how popular his work has become among photographers.

The finished results look stunning, with engravings along the top plate, lens cap and baseplate. It looks like there’s a koi carp on the cap and a dragon on the baseplate. The bespoke detail is mesmerizing.

I’ve also seen a Reel of Ding engraving a Leica M6. The results were even better, with the camera’s brass body contrasting against the black paintwork, making the engravings much easier to see. If you’ve got a metal camera and you just happen to be passing through Yokohama, Ding’s kiosk looks like a must-visit!

You might also like...

Check out the best compact cameras and the best Fujifilm cameras. Plus, here's the latest camera news.