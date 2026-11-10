Photographer flies over 6,500 miles to get her compact camera personally engraved by a talented Chinese artisan
“There’s only one man I’d fly across the world for,” says photographer as she hands over her Fujifilm X100V for engraving
A Canada-based photographer has flown six-and-a-half-thousand miles to get her Fujifilm X100V ‘tattooed’ by a talented Chinese artisan.
I’ve written about Ding Zuyin before. He runs a kiosk from the Chinatown area of Yokohama, Japan, where he engraves items by hand – and has inadvertently become something of a social media star, with photographers handing over their favorite cameras.
The results are truly incredible, turning an already precious item into a unique heirloom. In the video (above) Alexandra Kavoukis reveals that having seen Ding’s work on social media, she decided to visit him. However, she’s based thousands of miles away in Montreal, Canada, so it was a long journey.
After handing over her X100V, she returned in two hours to pick it up. Two other cameras can be seen on the artist’s desk, proving just how popular his work has become among photographers.
The finished results look stunning, with engravings along the top plate, lens cap and baseplate. It looks like there’s a koi carp on the cap and a dragon on the baseplate. The bespoke detail is mesmerizing.
I’ve also seen a Reel of Ding engraving a Leica M6. The results were even better, with the camera’s brass body contrasting against the black paintwork, making the engravings much easier to see. If you’ve got a metal camera and you just happen to be passing through Yokohama, Ding’s kiosk looks like a must-visit!
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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