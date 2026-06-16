Beginning on July 01, a host of popular Ricoh GR Series compact cameras will see prices increase by 6-11% in Japan.

The announcement was made today, June 16, on the Ricoh Japan website. The company stated that recent increases in raw materials costs, as well as a “significant rise” in manufacturing and logistics costs, mean it can no longer produce GR models at current prices.

According to the announcement, six models are affected, including the GR IV, GR IV HDF, GR IV Monochrome, GR IIIx, GR IIIx HDF, and the GR IIIx Urban Edition.

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With Ricoh headquarters based in Japan, it is unclear if the price changes will affect the camera's cost in other regions.

Originally launched as a premium film camera in 1996, the GR series has evolved into a lineup of ultra-compact, fixed-lens compact digital shooters widely regarded as some of the best for street photography. That popularity stems in part from an APS-C sensor hidden inside a body that looks like a basic point-and-shoot.

The Ricoh GR IV Monochrome is also impact by the price increase (Image credit: Future)

However, prices for these cameras have increased significantly across all regions in recent years, partly due to the long-term rise in compact camera popularity and more recent events such as AI memory demand.

In the US, price jumps have hit customers particularly hard, with the base Ricoh GR IV (2025) launching at $1,499 (£1,117 / AU$2,120), roughly 50% more expensive than its predecessor, the Ricoh GR III, when it was released in 2019.

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The GR IV Monochrome is a special black-and-white only edition of the GR IV, and typically costs upwards of $2,100 (approximately £1,500 / AU$3,000) (Image credit: James Artaius)

Prices in Europe reflect similar hikes, with models such as the GR III and GR IIIx variants generally hovering around £950 (approximately $1,270 / AU$1,800), and special editions and new GR IV models around £1,200 (approximately $1,600 / AU$2,270).

According to Ricoh, the new prices will be seen on the Ricoh Imaging Store Japan and GR SPACE TOKYO – a physical Ricoh store in the Japanese capital.

But the company hasn't mentioned if third-party retailers will also pass the increased costs onto customers, nor if GR Series cameras will also become more expensive in other regions.

In light of the price increase, Ricoh has said it intends to “strive for even higher quality” products and service standards.

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