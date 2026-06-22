NiSi reveals clever new lens accessories for Ricoh GR cameras
The GR just got even more versatile
NiSi has released three new accessories designed for Ricoh GR compact cameras:
Nisi 49mm filter adapter MKII for GR III & GR IIIx: $32.99
This metal tube slots over the GR's lens, replacing Ricoh's GN-1 and GN-2 adapter rings. 49mm filters can then be fitted to the front, or the adaptor can provide a more stable mount for wide-angle conversion lenses and other accessories. The adapter features an auto-locking mechanism that holds everything securely in place, without wobble, and with no extra tools required. The adaptor is also compatible with NiSi's PR-5 Lens cap.
NiSi Wide Conversion Lens for Ricoh GR Series (GR III, GR IIIx, GR IV): $74.99
This 0.78x wide-angle conversion lens is built for street photography, travel, architecture, and any scenario when you want a wider field of view without sacrificing the GR’s speed and simplicity. On the Ricoh GR III / GR IV it widens the default focal length from 28mm- to 21mm-equivalent, or when fitted to the GR IIIx it converts the lens from 40mm- to 31mm-equivalent. The lens retains the camera's autofocus, metering, and shooting modes, and is Macro Mode compatible. A multi-layer, anti-reflective nano coating is employed to reduce ghosting and flare, while the barrel and caps are constructed from durable aluminum alloy. In order to use the lens, you will also need the separate Nisi 49mm filter adapter for your specific GR model.
NiSi JetMag lens hood kit for Ricoh GR IV: $89.99
Designed exclusively for the GR IV, this purpose-built hood-and-adaptor system is built for street and travel shooters, helping to protect the lens while also controlling harsh light. An included 49mm adaptor lets you use standard 49mm filters, while an auto-lock helps prevent rotation or loosening while shooting. The hood magnetically snaps on over the filter, then the lens cap snaps to the hood for quick protection between shots.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.