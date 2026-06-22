NiSi reveals clever new lens accessories for Ricoh GR cameras

NiSi has released three new accessories designed for Ricoh GR compact cameras:

Nisi 49mm filter adapter MKII for GR III & GR IIIx: $32.99

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This metal tube slots over the GR's lens, replacing Ricoh's GN-1 and GN-2 adapter rings. 49mm filters can then be fitted to the front, or the adaptor can provide a more stable mount for wide-angle conversion lenses and other accessories. The adapter features an auto-locking mechanism that holds everything securely in place, without wobble, and with no extra tools required. The adaptor is also compatible with NiSi's PR-5 Lens cap.

NiSi Wide Conversion Lens for Ricoh GR Series (GR III, GR IIIx, GR IV): $74.99

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This 0.78x wide-angle conversion lens is built for street photography, travel, architecture, and any scenario when you want a wider field of view without sacrificing the GR’s speed and simplicity. On the Ricoh GR III / GR IV it widens the default focal length from 28mm- to 21mm-equivalent, or when fitted to the GR IIIx it converts the lens from 40mm- to 31mm-equivalent. The lens retains the camera's autofocus, metering, and shooting modes, and is Macro Mode compatible. A multi-layer, anti-reflective nano coating is employed to reduce ghosting and flare, while the barrel and caps are constructed from durable aluminum alloy. In order to use the lens, you will also need the separate Nisi 49mm filter adapter for your specific GR model.

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NiSi JetMag lens hood kit for Ricoh GR IV: $89.99

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Designed exclusively for the GR IV, this purpose-built hood-and-adaptor system is built for street and travel shooters, helping to protect the lens while also controlling harsh light. An included 49mm adaptor lets you use standard 49mm filters, while an auto-lock helps prevent rotation or loosening while shooting. The hood magnetically snaps on over the filter, then the lens cap snaps to the hood for quick protection between shots.