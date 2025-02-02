Stop buying old digicams – these new cheap retro compacts are bursting with vintage vibes (and come with a warranty)

I don’t think I’ve ever loved a trend nearly as much as I love the increasing popularity of retro cameras. Sure, ultra-sharp modern cameras have a place – but those film-like colors and that soft hazy light give a photograph soul. There’s just one problem with the retro compact camera trend: it’s driving up prices in a big way. Thankfully, a few camera makers have caught on and offer new cameras that are dripping with retro charm despite the new-in-box availability.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that you should never buy a used retro camera. I myself have my eye on the digital Fujifilm X10 and own the 1970s film SLR, the Pentax K1000. And there’s something about a retro camera that’s truly old.

But, should you really pay $700 or more for a camera that’s over ten years old? Are single-digit megapixel cameras worth hundreds of dollars? And then, of course, there’s the risk that comes with buying a used camera.

Using a reputable used camera retailer is usually pretty safe, but the online marketplaces that tend to offer better prices often come without a return policy if the camera isn’t working properly. If you’ve managed to find an old compact tucked in a drawer somewhere or snagged a cheap one from a friend, consider yourself lucky.

While manufacturers like Fujifilm have long created retro-inspired products, the best retro cameras are high-end options for serious photographers – and the Gen Z trend for 2000s-era compacts with single-digit megapixels is entirely different. But is there another option for a cheap digital camera, besides one that’s 20 years old?

Thankfully, yes. And some of them go even further for those that are craving a photography experience off a smartphone by being completely screen-free. If the retro digicam trend has piqued your interest for just that reason, I recommend the Camp Snap.

Camp Snap $65 at Urban Outfitters (US) $65 at Urban Outfitters (US) Check Amazon The Camp Snap feels like what would happen if a digital camera and a disposable camera had a baby. The camera looks like a disposable film camera, but the innards are all digital. That means you get the experience of using a disposable, complete with a tiny viewfinder, retro image colors, and no way to see what you’ve shot right away, as it's completely screenless. But, you can reuse the Camp Snap and there’s no cost to sending the film in for development – just plug it into a computer or a smartphone.

Flashback One35 $99 at BHPhoto $99 at BHPhoto Check Amazon If you don’t like the idea of having to plug in your camera to see your photos, consider the similar Flashback One35. Like the Camp Snap, the Flashback is a digital camera wrapped in a disposable film body – it even has the clicky "film" wheel to wind on your shot after each exposure. The resulting images have an old-school feel and there’s no screen to distract you. But, after a 24-hour “developing” period, the Flashback One will automatically send the images to your smartphone for saving and sharing.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo $17.76 at Amazon $199.95 at Adorama US $199.95 at Walmart Of course, there’s nothing more retro than real film – and hybrid cameras like the Instax Mini Evo mix the convenience of digital with the ability to hold a real instant film print in your hands. The Mini Evo is a digital camera that has a built-in printer that uses Instax Mini film to turn your favorite shots into prints. It also has several built-in color filters, so you can get retro colors or even black and white. Even better? The Evo also has that retro look of pricier Fujifilm cameras. Like the Camp Snap and the Flashback One, it’s a lower megapixel camera that’s great for sharing photos on social media and small prints, but it’s not meant for pixel-peeping or large prints. Psst! Fujifilm just announced a similar camera, the Instax Wide Evo. It prints larger photos, but costs more.

There are plenty of old used digicams around. But, if you don’t like the idea of buying used or don’t want to spend hundreds on the most in-demand models, you can still take your photos off the smartphone and into a retro compact camera.

