The Fujifilm X10 is a mix between the vintage digicam trend and the X100VI – and I kinda want one

Gen Z is driving demand for early 2000s vintage compact cameras at the same time that Fujifilm can’t keep the new-but-retro-looking X100VI in stock. But as I was browsing through some old compact camera options, I found the camera that meets both trends halfway: The Fujifilm X10.

First introduced in 2011, the Fujifilm X10 was designed as a compact camera for serious photographers that wanted to pack light and leave the DSLR at home. The X10’s sensor is a bit larger than the cheap compacts of that era yet smaller than the X100 series with 12MP 2/3-inch specifications. Unlike the X100 series, the X10’s smaller sensor made it easier to put a zoom lens on the front with a 28-112mm f2.0-2.8 lens.

A quick glance at the Fujifilm X10 is all I need to see just how long the company has been working on the retro look. The X10’s leather-like wrap and top dials feel like a precursor to the X100VI – and in fact, Fujifilm launched the very first X100 the same year as the X10 – which coincidentally also had 12MP but had a larger sensor but no zoom.

Despite being small, the X10 still offered some key controls for serious photographers, including manual exposure modes and even manual focus. It even managed to still cram a viewfinder and a hot shoe slot into the tiny camera.

Thanks to the decline in compact camera sales after the rise of the smartphone camera, Fujifilm doesn’t make the X10 anymore. But I would love to see the retro compact trend and the popularity of the X100 series revive the X10 and others like it, like the Fujifilm X30. Influencers are flocking to the Canon G7X series because it offers a zoom lens that’s far more flattering than a smartphone’s wide angle. The Fujifilm X10 has that, plus a retro look and a price far lower than the X100VI.

Of course, with Fujifilm no longer making the X10, the price of the used compact can be high, ranging from $550 (£445 / AU$875) to $675 (£546 / AU$1,074) and higher for a nearly 14-year-old camera. That’s another reason I’d love to see Fujifilm revive the series – we sorely need an affordable compact camera with a bit of zoom and a retro look. I’m packing for a trip where I’m only bringing a backpack – and I would really love something like the X30 to tuck in my bag. But, at the used price, I’m probably better off adding a pancake lens to my Fujifilm X-T4.

