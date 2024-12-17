Thousands of retro cameras reportedly seized as “garbage.” Here’s where to buy used cameras without getting trash

As compact cameras from the early 2000s become cool enough to be called retro, prices for used compact cameras have skyrocketed from online resellers. But as more and more people try to find where to buy used cameras like these, scams tend to follow and prices jump – an issue that tends to be exaggerated when said trendy product is something that’s no longer sold through mainstream retailers.

Case in point: a recent report suggests that more than 3,000 retro cameras were seized at the Chinese border and declared as sold waste. The report raises an essential question as retro compacts trend among Gen Z: where to buy used cameras and get those charming crappy images without getting a crappy busted camera in the process.

The report comes from a thread on Weibo, a social media network popular in China. In the report, the original poster claims that 3,156 cameras were seized at the Rizhao Customs, improperly packaged with stains, rust, and corroded batteries. An image accompanying the post showed a collection of cameras as well as lenses being pulled from cardboard boxes. According to the report, the shipment was sent back for violating China’s laws on importing foreign waste.

Whether or not the report is true, one thing is clear: buying used cameras comes with a risk that’s likely exaggerated by the recent trend embracing old compact cameras. Powered largely by Gen Z, old CCD sensor compacts have become popular accessories for capturing shots of nights out, embracing both the imperfect and retro image style as well as the ability to snap photos without getting distracted by smartphone notifications. Used camera sales are only expected to increase in 2025.

But, there are a few ways that buyers can hop on the retro compact trend without spending cash on a broken piece of electronic waste. As a photographer for more than 15 years, I’ve bought my fair share of camera gear, both used and new, digital and film. In fact, my first full-frame DSLR was a discounted store model that I bought from a local shop. The key? Knowing where to buy used cameras. Here are three options to find used cameras with warranties (plus a bonus fourth tip)…

1. Buy from a reputable store that specializes in used cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Even before retro compacts started trending, used camera retailers offered photographers on a budget a chance to get a better camera for a lower price by buying pre-owned. The reputable used camera companies will test the gear that they receive before selling it, as well as listing the item's condition and pricing it accordingly. More importantly, they have a brief warranty and a return policy.

I’ve had good luck in the past with MPB, a company specializing in used camera gear that operates in both the US and the UK. I’ve also heard good things about KEH Camera. Both resellers offer limited warranties against defective cameras.

2. Buy from a trusted major retailer that also has a used market

(Image credit: B&H)

Many major camera retailers will also accept trade-ins and then sell used gear as well. Buying used gear from a well-known retailer, such as Adorama or B&H in the US or Wex in the UK, tends to come with fewer risks than platforms like eBay. While you can find some good used cameras on eBay, you have to vet each individual seller as you wade through the different options. When you go with a major retailer, you’ll likely spend a little more but get a product with a short return window and less risk.

3. Buy used gear in person

(Image credit: Digital Camera World)

When I bought my Nikon D850, I went to a local camera shop and picked up a lightly used model that the store owner tested out. When you buy in person, you can take the time to physically test it out before checking out, and many in-person stores that sell used gear can sometimes also offer a short return window. Bring a memory card with you, and take some test shots before you buy.

I found the local chain store in my area that I’ve bought vintage videogame systems from before will also often have some used cameras, video cameras, and GoPros. If you have a store that sells used video games and DVDs in your area, they may similarly also sell used camera gear.

4. Or, buy a new camera that embraces the crappy compact trend

Used cameras aren’t the only options for embracing the retro look, both in the images themselves and the camera. My favorite retro-looking compact that you can still buy new for about $200 / £158 / AU$314 is the Instax Mini Evo. It’s a digital-film hybrid that spits out instant film prints as well as saving digital files. You also get WiFi to send the digital images to a smartphone without a cord. The Evo is also packed with different filters and creative effects, so you can still get that retro look to your images, despite the camera being new.

