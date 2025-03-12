People are STILL paying up to US$3,000 for the Fujifilm X100VI on eBay

Despite being launched over a year ago, the Fujifilm X100VI remains on back-order everywhere – and is still selling for over double its retail price on the used market.

It's certainly not news that the X100VI is still hard to find, as the monstrously popular camera has been out of stock ever since it was announced – with Fujifilm battling the scalpers with everything from pre-order lotteries to removing languages from the camera menu.

What is surprising, though, is that 12 months later the camera is still being resold for obscene amounts of money second-hand, as desperate shoppers look to get their hands on it at literally any expense.

The retail price of the Fujifilm X100VI is $1,599 in the US, and the going rate on the used market is between $2,000 and $2,500. Heck, even Walmart is currently selling it for $2,029.

However, it's not at all unusual to see second-hand sellers charging upwards of $3,000 – such as the eBay seller pictured in the image above, asking for a whopping $3,498. And that's before you even get to the Limited Edition X100VI, which I've seen going for up to $4,000.

Admittedly, scalpers gonna scalp – and just because sellers are asking these prices, doesn't necessarily mean that people are paying them. Except that they are:

(Image credit: eBay)

Just yesterday, somebody bought a used X100VI for $2,085, an unopened one for $2,450 and a Limited Edition for $3,000. And that's just on eBay, never mind anywhere else online.

With the public appetite for the camera showing no sign of abating, the crazy pricing situation will continue as long as Fujifilm is unable to meet the production demand.

So if you're looking for one, unless you're open to considering an alternative to the X100VI (in which case, you might be interested in the brilliant little Fujifilm X-M5), godspeed…

