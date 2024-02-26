Want a Fujifilm X100VI? Half a million people have entered a LOTTERY to get one!

There are some crazy numbers out there regarding Fujfilm X100VI preorder. But perhaps the craziest is that over 650,000 people have entered a lottery for a chance to get one.

To be clear, this is not a lottery to win an X100VI, but a lottery to win a slot to preorder one.

The frenzy taking place in China (as reported by Asobinet), is indicative of the Fujifilm fever taking place across the planet, as the X100VI has somehow become even more popular than the X100V.

According to retailers it has spoken to, 43rumors claims that, "The camera is selling about 50x times more than the Sony A7C II / A7C R combined and 35x times more than the Nikon Zf."

The UK's largest camera dealer, Wex Photo Video, told Amateur Photographer that the X100VI is producing record-breaking sales. "The response has been unprecedented, we have seen a huge surge in initial demand and are now on course to break all records for Wex."

This was echoed by the manufacturer itself. "This is the most successful launch we’ve ever had!" said general manager of Fujifilm UK, Theo Georghiades. "It's our biggest preorders [sic] numbers in history, and Fujifilm's biggest ever launch in terms of numbers. I've never seen anything like it."

With all this, of course, comes concern that the company may not be able to meet demand – as was famously the case with the X100V.

"It's great that they have doubled manufacturing capacity, however, this is not going to be enough and I hope they can increase supply," said the head of Park Cameras in the UK.

Japanese outlet Nikkei, the largest financial newspaper in the world, reports that the initial production volume is 15,000 units per month – with The Verge noting that the camera is being manufactured in China rather than Japan to increase capacity.

So my advice is simple: if you see an X100V on sale anywhere, just buy it!

