I love the Nikon FM2, it was only discontinued in 2001, and that should tell you everything you need to know...
I think the Nikon FM2 is only rivalled by the Nikon F as Nikon’s most legendary SLR of all time. Heck, it's in the top five of Nikon's most legendary cameras of all time, too!
There are legendary cameras and then there’s the Nikon FM2. Bar the Nikon F – the camera that introduced the world to F mount – the Nikon FM2 is arguably the most legendary Nikon SLR of all time. And it’s one of the most legendary SLRs of all time, full stop. But it would be easy to boil down the Nikon FM2’s enduring popularity to nostalgia. After all, this 1982 release is hardly the most advanced Nikon SLR out there. Heck, even 1978’s Nikon FE had aperture priority.
But that’s the point. The Nikon FM2 doesn’t have aperture priority. It’s not encumbered with digital tech. It’s a fully manual camera that’s entirely functional (bar its in-camera lightmeter) even without a battery. It’s simplicity defined. And unlike its also legendary predecessor, the Nikon FM, its shutter speed maxes out at a useful 1/4000 sec instead of 1/1000 sec.
And this lack of newfangled tech makes it extremely reliable. Come the apocalypse, I dare say cockroaches, 1990 Honda Civics, and Nikon FM2’s will weather the storm, which is why Nikon FM2’s are still sought after today. Especially due to the rekindled popularity of the best film cameras.
Nikon certainly stood by the FM2 over the years as well. You may have been surprised to learn in my headline that this archaic camera was only discontinued circa 2001. It was that good. Today, you can usually find good examples on the used market under the $500 / £300 mark and while I’d always recommend picking up vintage cameras from reputable dealers, you can be fairly confident your Nikon FM2 will continue to spit out reel after reel of the best film for 35mm cameras in the years to come.
Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
