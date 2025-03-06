I love the Nikon FM2, it was only discontinued in 2001, and that should tell you everything you need to know...

One of the most legendary SLR cameras of all time is still readily available on the used market and most are in perfect working order

There are legendary cameras and then there’s the Nikon FM2. Bar the Nikon F – the camera that introduced the world to F mount – the Nikon FM2 is arguably the most legendary Nikon SLR of all time. And it’s one of the most legendary SLRs of all time, full stop. But it would be easy to boil down the Nikon FM2’s enduring popularity to nostalgia. After all, this 1982 release is hardly the most advanced Nikon SLR out there. Heck, even 1978’s Nikon FE had aperture priority.

But that’s the point. The Nikon FM2 doesn’t have aperture priority. It’s not encumbered with digital tech. It’s a fully manual camera that’s entirely functional (bar its in-camera lightmeter) even without a battery. It’s simplicity defined. And unlike its also legendary predecessor, the Nikon FM, its shutter speed maxes out at a useful 1/4000 sec instead of 1/1000 sec.

Even a battered Nikon FM2 shouldn't let you down! (Image credit: Getty Images)

And this lack of newfangled tech makes it extremely reliable. Come the apocalypse, I dare say cockroaches, 1990 Honda Civics, and Nikon FM2’s will weather the storm, which is why Nikon FM2’s are still sought after today. Especially due to the rekindled popularity of the best film cameras.

Nikon certainly stood by the FM2 over the years as well. You may have been surprised to learn in my headline that this archaic camera was only discontinued circa 2001. It was that good. Today, you can usually find good examples on the used market under the $500 / £300 mark and while I’d always recommend picking up vintage cameras from reputable dealers, you can be fairly confident your Nikon FM2 will continue to spit out reel after reel of the best film for 35mm cameras in the years to come.

You may also like...

Want more vintage Nikon film camera content? I think the Nikon FE is a perfect first film camera. And if you want a cheaper alternative to the FM2, the Nikon FM is an SLR in its purest form. Finally, if you want retro-cool looks with all the mod cons, the Nikon Zf brings back memories of my love affair with the Nikon FM2.