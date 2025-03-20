Has the Fujifilm just made medium format practical for everyday photographers?

Medium format cameras have traditionally been associated with bulky bodies, heavy lenses and hefty price tags – factors that often limit their appeal to studio-bound professionals. With the launch of the Fujifilm GFX 100RF, however, we are maybe now at the point where, for the first time, medium format is practical for photographers as an everyday camera.

But what's all the commotion around medium format anyway? Medium format images just hit different. They have a distinct depth, a broad dynamic range and exceptional color rendition, with results that are impossible to replicate with smaller sensors. Portraits pop, landscapes capture extraordinary detail, and artwork has a richness in color.

So how is the GFX 100RF changing the game? The most noticeable innovation is its remarkably compact form factor. Even the latest medium format cameras from Fujifilm and Hasselblad are more cumbersome than their smaller-sensor cousins, making them impractical as an everyday carry.

But the GFX 100RF smashes this convention with a body that is only marginally larger than a Fujifilm X100VI and weighs less than a Fujifilm X-T5 and kit lens. It's a feat of engineering that is painless to carry on casual walks, day trips, or street photography sessions. I am finding the GFX 100RF a joy to carry around Prague where I am currently testing it.

And while you might initially balk at the GFX 100RF’s fixed 35mm (28mm full frame equivalent) f/4 lens as far too limiting, again – it’s the camera's enormous 102MP medium format sensor to the rescue. The sensor’s resolution enables extensive cropping without significant loss in quality. A 35mm frame can easily be cropped to simulate an 80mm lens, and still yield a detailed 17MP file. This flexibility makes the GFX 100RF unexpectedly versatile, giving the freedom to simulate multiple focal lengths without ever swapping (or carrying) additional lenses.

But unfortunately, practicality involves more than just portability or versatility – price is crucial. The GFX 100RF, while groundbreaking in terms of size and usability, still sits in a premium pricing tier, beyond the comfortable reach of most hobbyists and enthusiasts. It opens medium format to more photographers than ever before, yet remains a significant investment.

Ultimately, the Fujifilm GFX 100RF represents a genuine shift toward medium format photography being a practical everyday carry, blending portability, versatility, and exceptional image quality in an unprecedented way, and I find it genuinely exciting. While its price might prevent it from being truly accessible to all, it’s a compelling step forward, proving that medium format may finally be ready to leave the studio behind and accompany photographers everywhere.

