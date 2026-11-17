This year will go down as the quietest for new camera releases from the major players since – well, as long as I can remember. And I’ve been writing about the photo industry for 25+ years.

Given the long(er) gaps between announcements and seemingly plenty of time to plan, it seems even more nonsensical that big manufacturers haven’t been able to accurately foresee and predict the demand for what they’re releasing in 2026.

Camera launch after camera launch, we’re told the product is on back order, demand immediately outstripping available supply. It’s happened with the Panasonic Lumix L10, OM System PEN, Sigma FP2 and Sony FX5 in recent months, while infamously the likes of the Fujifilm X100VI and Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III are regularly on back-order years after release.

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But it does seem to be getting worse. Broadly, 50% of new release announcements this year have quickly been followed by a camera manufacturer asking us, its customers, to wait a bit longer.

Hell, if your new release is readily available to everyone who wants it on the date you originally said it would be, then, in the present climate, that practically seems like a fail; a signal that the demand isn’t high enough.

The Fujifilm X100VI has often been in as short supply as its predecessor the X100V (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

So, could it be the case that not making sufficient cameras to satisfy demand has become actual camera manufacturer policy? That it’s being done deliberately to hype up a new release? And, when cameras are now harder to sell and more of a higher-priced investment for those with the cash, scarcity is all part of a deliberate marketing strategy?

I’m not one for conspiracy theories, at all. But this feels like a ‘policy’, if deliberate, that could work – and is indeed working.

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After all, we all hate feeling that we’ve maybe missed out to others smarter than us who got in earlier with their pre-orders. A feeling made worse when we subsequently see folks sharing their shiny new, but otherwise unobtainable, prizes on social media.

Lack of availability also stretches out and elongates that initial order period, helping the longer gaps between camera models seem justifiable… and creating even more thirst for whatever’s new. This bumps up its perceived value, and indeed resale value for those looking to make a fast buck on eBay.

Plus, another question must be asked: why release something new, when demand still can’t be met for the product released two years prior? Better to save your R&D and marketing budgets – or at least make them work harder.

Of course, if limiting supply has or does become policy rather than a temporary blip, manufacturers could be playing a dangerous game. Lack of availability will alienate as many potential customers as the ‘limited’ nature of the product, whether that is explicitly stated via a ‘special anniversary edition’, or not.

If I can’t get hands-on with the latest kit at the point at which I feel sufficiently enthused about it, I may well discount it altogether and look elsewhere for something to provide a gear acquisition kick.

Or just stick with my present photography set-up that little bit longer. At least, that is, until the next camera that immediately goes on back-order comes along.