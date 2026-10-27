The “handheld Hollywood” Sony FX5 cinema camera only existed for 24 hours before it was backordered due to the large number of pre-orders. After that initial popularity and a delay due to “production issues,” US retailers are now listing a mid-November ship date, while Sony UK’s ship date now appears to be pushed back until January.

Sony announced the FX5 on July 22, unveiling a compact cinema camera with a full-frame sensor, 5K open gate, and internal RAW recording. That puts the camera between the Sony FX3 and the FX6 in the company’s cinema lineup.

The camera was expected to be available in August 2026, but has since faced multiple delay announcements. Now, retailers in the US are listing a mid-November ship date for the camera, though Sony’s official US website doesn’t yet list a ship date.

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Earlier this month, Sony UK was listing a November 16 ship date, but new orders for the camera now have a January ship date for the camera.

One day after the FX5 announcement, Sony Japan issued an apology saying that some customers could see delays due to a high number of pre-orders. Then in August, Sony Japan said shipments were delayed due to unspecified “production issues.”

Amid the production delay, some users on Reddit said they had experienced screen issues with the camera, leading to theories and rumors that the production issues could be related to the LCD screen housing.

Fans have long been waiting for a refresh of the 2021 Sony FX3, though the new FX5 doesn’t replace the FX3 but rather sits ahead of it in Sony’s cinema lineup. The initial delay suggests that the new body has been more popular than Sony expected.

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The Sony FX5’s headline feature is 5K 60p open gate, recording to the full size of the 3:2 full-frame sensor for greater flexibility for formatting the video in post. At the announcement, Sony also said the FX5 would get 120p support with a future firmware update.

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