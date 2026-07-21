The camera L-bracket is a longstanding accessory that allows photographers to quickly swap from horizontal to vertical shots on a tripod – but photo accessory brand favorite Peak Design is bringing the standard accessory into 2026 – and making it a bit less boring. The Peak Design Field Bracket is a modular L-mount bracket that goes beyond fast tripod orientation swaps by allowing creators to customize their rig with anything from lights to a camera tracker.

The Field Bracket starts with a camera-specific baseplate that needs to be matched to the right camera body in order to hug the camera body. While the base plate is specific to each camera model, it has a latch that allows it to connect to the more universal Field Latch, creating the traditional L-shape. The upright portion of the L can also be adjusted to allow access to the camera’s ports at the side.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

But perhaps what’s more unusual about the Field Bracket is that the design is modular, allowing creators to customize their camera setup. The upright bracket can be swapped with a Cheese Plate instead, which has multiple mounting points and a cold shoe to attach lights, mics, and other accessories.

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Another option is the new Beacon Finder Tag, which puts a Bluetooth tracker inside an Acra-compatible camera plate that fits most tripods. Peak Design says this is a discrete way to attach a tracker to a camera itself, rather than leaving a tracker in a camera bag.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

The modular system also supports a hand strap. Peak Design says the design is meant to allow photographers to continue to use a variety of accessories, including access to side ports.

(Image credit: Peak Design)

“The best camera accessories disappear into your workflow until you need them. That idea shaped every decision we made with Field Bracket,” said Peter Dering, Peak Design’s Founder and CEO. “Instead of asking photographers to permanently attach functionality they only use some of the time, we built a system that can transform in seconds while remaining just as rigid and dependable as a traditional L-bracket.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design) (Image credit: Peak Design)

The Peak Design Field Bracket is the brand’s 17th Kickstarter campaign, which opened on July 21. The crowdfunding comes with an early pre-order discount before the system launches in retail stores. The Field Bracket is expected to list for $149.95 (about £112 / AU$214 / CA$211), with the modular pieces beginning at $39.95 (about £30 / AU$57 / CA$56).

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(Image credit: Peak Design)

The system launches with plates designed to custom fit with several cameras, including full-frame Sony models, most Canon EOS R5 and R6 series bodies (excluding the R6 V), and all versions of the Nikon Z5, Z6 and Z7 series cameras as well as the Z8. The system will also support the Fujifilm X100VI, X100V and X-T5 as well as the Leica Q3.

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