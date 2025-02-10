Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K drops to lowest-ever price

Blackmagic Design announced a significant price reduction for its acclaimed Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K, just before Christmas - bringing its retail price down to $995. And now this big price reduction has now reached the UK - with this well-respected filmmaking camera now on sale at Wex for just £899.

This £250 drop makes professional filmmaking cameras more affordable than ever, providing access to 'Hollywood-quality' cinema camera technology at a price that can empower creators of all levels.

This new price point lowers the entry barrier for aspiring filmmakers, independent storytellers, and content creators. By making high-end tools more accessible, Blackmagic Design is fostering greater inclusivity in the filmmaking industry, enabling a wider range of voices and stories to be shared. The Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is not only ideal for indie filmmakers and YouTubers but also for live production setups, offering advanced features previously reserved for higher-budget productions.

Price Drop Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K: £894.50 at Wex Photo Video Save £250 on the new Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K price drop. This permanent price drop makes the renowned cinema camera more accessible for filmmakers, enabling them to level up their production without breaking the bank.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K combines a compact, lightweight design with powerful features. Its Micro 4/3 image sensor captures cinematic footage with an incredible 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO that reaches 25,600, delivering exceptional performance in low-light conditions.

The five-inch touchscreen display provides an intuitive interface for framing and focusing, while the camera’s build quality ensures durability in any shooting environment. Additionally, it integrates seamlessly with ATEM Mini production switchers, making it a perfect choice for live production and streaming, with tally lights and remote control options enhancing studio workflows.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

For post-production, like all Blackmagic products, the camera comes bundled with a full version of DaVinci Resolve Studio, an outstanding professional-grade editing software, and the perfect complement to the camera system. This inclusion provides filmmakers with an end-to-end solution, from capturing footage to delivering polished, professional results, making the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K a true powerhouse for any production.

The Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 4K is available now and the new price of $995 is expected to roll out worldwide immediately. This move by Blackmagic Design is a testament to their commitment to making professional filmmaking accessible to everyone.

