3,000 feet of flawless wireless video? Hollyland’s new Cosmo C2 makes it possible

Hollyland has tackled the challenges of latency and long-range wireless video transmission with the release of the new Cosmo C2, powered by their new Hevo 2.0 technology. Designed for live streaming, broadcasting, and multi-camera monitoring, the Cosmo C2 claims to deliver crystal-clear video up to 3,000 feet line-of-sight—tripling the range of its predecessor, the Cosmo C1.

Image 1 of 2 Hollyland Cosmo C2 Transmitter and receiver kit (Image credit: Hollyland) Hollyland Cosmo C2 receiver and 2x transmitter kit (Image credit: Hollyland)

Available in multiple configurations, including a two-transmitter, one-receiver kit, a single transmitter-receiver setup, and additional transmitters, the Cosmo C2 offers a flexible solution for professional workflows. At its core, Hevo 2.0 enhances efficiency with intelligent frequency hopping, automatically detecting interference and switching channels in real-time. This ensures rock-solid transmission with latency as low as 33ms, supporting up to 1080p60 resolution.



A standout feature is the built-in FPS Booster, which converts 30 fps HDMI or SDI input to 60 fps, delivering smoother visuals for monitoring. The Cosmo C2 also expands streaming capabilities with embedded UVC for USB-C output, plus RTMP and NDI|HX3 support for seamless, low-latency streaming to professional websites and CDNs.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

With dual HDMI and SDI outputs, the receiver supports two transmitters simultaneously, reducing setup complexity. Additionally, on the rare occasion of signal loss, users can replace the default last-frame freeze with a custom logo. Lightweight and ultra-portable, the system is powered via a locking adapter or L-series (TX) and V-mount (RX) batteries, ensuring flexibility for any production environment.



The Hollyland Cosmo C2 2-Transmitter System is priced at $1,299, its one transmitter and receiver kit is priced at $999, while you can buy a single transmitter for $399

