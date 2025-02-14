3,000 feet of flawless wireless video? Hollyland’s new Cosmo C2 makes it possible
Hollyland’s Cosmo C2 sets new standard for wireless video: 3X the range, near-zero latency
Hollyland has tackled the challenges of latency and long-range wireless video transmission with the release of the new Cosmo C2, powered by their new Hevo 2.0 technology. Designed for live streaming, broadcasting, and multi-camera monitoring, the Cosmo C2 claims to deliver crystal-clear video up to 3,000 feet line-of-sight—tripling the range of its predecessor, the Cosmo C1.
Available in multiple configurations, including a two-transmitter, one-receiver kit, a single transmitter-receiver setup, and additional transmitters, the Cosmo C2 offers a flexible solution for professional workflows. At its core, Hevo 2.0 enhances efficiency with intelligent frequency hopping, automatically detecting interference and switching channels in real-time. This ensures rock-solid transmission with latency as low as 33ms, supporting up to 1080p60 resolution.
A standout feature is the built-in FPS Booster, which converts 30 fps HDMI or SDI input to 60 fps, delivering smoother visuals for monitoring. The Cosmo C2 also expands streaming capabilities with embedded UVC for USB-C output, plus RTMP and NDI|HX3 support for seamless, low-latency streaming to professional websites and CDNs.
With dual HDMI and SDI outputs, the receiver supports two transmitters simultaneously, reducing setup complexity. Additionally, on the rare occasion of signal loss, users can replace the default last-frame freeze with a custom logo. Lightweight and ultra-portable, the system is powered via a locking adapter or L-series (TX) and V-mount (RX) batteries, ensuring flexibility for any production environment.
The Hollyland Cosmo C2 2-Transmitter System is priced at $1,299, its one transmitter and receiver kit is priced at $999, while you can buy a single transmitter for $399
Preorder
US
- Adorama:
- Hollyland Cosmo C2 2-transmitter system: $1,299
- Hollyland Cosmo C2 video transmission system: $999
- Hollyland Cosmo C2 single video transmitter: $399
- B&H:
- Hollyland Cosmo C2 2-transmitter system: $1,299
- Hollyland Cosmo C2 video transmission system: $999
- Hollyland Cosmo C2 single video transmitter: $399
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
