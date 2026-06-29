This award-winning camera accessory brand, once owned by Nikon, was shutting down. Now, it’s being saved from an unusual source
Robotic camera company MRMC appeared to be headed toward a shutdown, but has now been acquired by a New York company
Shortly after Nikon sold its shares in Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a notice appeared on the Academy Award-winning robotic camera control company’s website stating that it had entered into liquidation. But now the brand’s seemingly inevitable shutdown has been reversed into new ownership – and a new name.
MultiDyne, a fiber optics company developing cables and signal conversion equipment, has acquired MRMC. The robotic camera control company will continue under a new name, MultiDyne Robotics and Motion Control.
Nikon sold its shares of MRMC in May 2026, and, less than two months later, a notice appeared on the MRMC website that the company was entering into liquidation. The acquisition by MultiDyne keeps the company in operation, albeit under a slightly different name (with the same abbreviation).
MutliDyne, which is headquartered in New York, says that MRMC’s operation will remain in the UK.
The acquisition includes MRMC’s “core technologies, intellectual property, manufacturing capabilities, and key engineering expertise,” MuliDyne said, while a member of the MultiDyne team, Neil Maycock, will serve as managing director for the new MultiDyne Robotics and Motion Control.
MultiDyne says that, unlike in many acquisitions, MRMC is not a competitor with overlapping products, instead serving many of the same customers.
“MultiDyne has long been focused on the transport, processing, and management of video, audio, and data signals,” said MultiDyne CEO Frank Jachetta. “MRMC places us at the point of image acquisition itself, allowing us to participate in a much broader portion of the production workflow. Together, our technologies create a powerful end-to-end ecosystem for content creators, broadcasters, and live production professionals worldwide."
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In a statement on the robotic camera company’s website, MRMC says that “This well-capitalized backing ensures the stability, continuity, and recovery of our iconic brand. Our immediate focus is fulfilling existing commitments and restarting core operations.”
The announcement did not disclose financial details of the acquisition.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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