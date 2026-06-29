Hawlowe, a brand arguably best known for its retro-styled camera lights, has unveiled a new tripod – and the company says it weighs only about as much as a water bottle. The Harlowe Rocket Air is a carbon fiber travel tripod with a fluid head that weighs about 2.2 lbs / 1 kg yet can accommodate up to ten times that weight in camera gear.

But, beyond the more compact size, what caught my eye about the Harlowe Rocket Air is that it’s also designed to hold multiple devices at once. The tripod supports up to two accessory arms, which can hold things like a smartphone to record behind-the-scenes content, lights, or other accessories.

Folded, the tripod’s four leg sections allow it to stow away at 19.7 inches / 50 cm, but at full height can reach 58.7 inches / 149cm. The center column can be reversed to hold the camera upside-down for extreme low angles, while three leg positions also allow for a range of different working heights.

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Much of the tripod’s lightweight design comes from its carbon fiber build. A counterweight hook on the bottom of the center column allows creators to add a weight for more stabilization.

The tripod legs can support up to 22.05 pounds / 10 kg, but the fluid head has a lower weight rating at 6.61 lbs / 3 kg.

Those legs use twist-style locks, a design that the company says allows creators to deploy to full height in around three seconds.

The tripod includes a fluid head that has a ten-degree leveling adjustment for uneven terrain, as well as supporting smooth pan and tilt movement.

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While Harlowe is perhaps best known for its retro-styled lights, the Rocket Air follows last year’s Rocket, a multi-purpose stand that can be used as a light stand as well as a modular tripod and monopod.

The Harlowe Rocket Air retails at $399 / £303 / CA$576. That includes the tripod and detachable fluid head along with a carrying bag and allen wrench; accessory arms are not included with the standard ¼”-20 thread type arms supported. The tripod is available from Harlowe, as well as select retailers.

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