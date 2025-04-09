Dress your Nikon Z5 II to impressive with SmallRig “Night Eagle” Cage
Rig yer system! SmallRig launches Nikon Z5 II “Night Eagle” Cage for Nikon’s latest little bundle of video goodness and other Z-Series cameras
Creating your own rig is a right of passage for videographers and now all those lucky Nikon Z5 II owners can do just that – and in style, too – thanks to the release of the SmallRig “Night Eagle” Cage for the newly-announced Nikon Z5 II. In fact, this stylish-looking cage is compatible with a wealth of Z cameras, the original Nikon Z5, the Nikon Z6, Nikon Z7, Nikon Z6 II, and Nikon Z7 II.
And just like the existing Night Eagle cages for the Nikon Z8 and Nikon Z6 III, this new model looks the business. Not only does its alloy frame boast sleek curving lines, embellished with gold accents, but the grip side features that classic Nikon leatherette look and even Giorgetto Giugiaro’s famous red stripe.
You can choose from the standard cage, which has an RRP of $99.99 / £97.90 / AU$162.90 or the cage kit, which’ll set you back $169.99 / £165.90 / AU$276.90. The former comes with the cage and a cold-shoe mount, while the latter comes with the cage, cold-shoe mount, HDMI & USB-C cable clamp, and handle.
The “Night Eagle” Cage itself features silicone padding on its interior for a little extra cushioning, an Arca-Swiss quick-release plate, H21 “HawkLock” Quick Release NATO Rail, three-point locking system (so the cage fits securely to the camera), two strap-mounting options via a strap slot and QD (quick detach) socket. Plus, a wealth of mounting holes, with 1/4-inch-20 threaded and locating holes, ARRI 3/8-inch-16 locating holes, and 3/8-inch-16 threaded holes.
If you opt for the kit with a handle, you’ll find what SmallRig calls “Eagle-Wings”. This is because silicon grips pop out either side of the handle – like a pair of wings – to reveal provision for a single 1/4-inch-20 and 3/8-inch-16 screw, and two M2.5 screws.
And if the “Night Eagle” doesn’t quite fit your budget or you want a more utilitarian-looking alternative, SmallRig also offers the standard Cage for Nikon Z5II, which retails for $69.99 / £67.90 / AU$113.90. The cages are available to pre-order now, with an expected shipping date of May 15.
