The legendary Domke F-2 canvas camera bag is now at its LOWEST-EVER price
Trusted by professional photographers for decades, the Domke F-2 shoulder bag is now under £115!
The Domke F-2 Shoulder Bag is currently available at its lowest-ever price of just £112.09 at Amazon making it an excellent choice for working photographers who need a reliable, spacious, and durable camera bag.
Designed for professionals who travel extensively or require a secure way to carry their gear, the F-2 offers ample storage while maintaining a discreet and classic design.
This deal presents a chance to get in a high-quality, retro-looking shoulder bag that has been trusted by photojournalists and documentary photographers for decades.
SAVE £36.89 at Amazon. This amazing LOWEST-EVER offer is available on the sand-colored version of this iconic camera bag. American newspaper photojournalist Jim Domke invented this canvas shoulder bag in the 1970s - and it has become a classic.
The Domke F-2 has been a favorite among working photographers since its launch in the 1970s - and with good reason. Made from tough, water-resistant canvas, it’s built to take a beating without weighing you down. The bag softens over time, forming naturally to the body, which makes it surprisingly comfortable to carry all day. It doesn’t rely on thick, bulky padding like many modern alternatives, which means it stays streamlined and easy to work from - ideal when you need to move fast and keep your kit close at hand.
Inside, there’s space for two camera bodies, a few lenses, and essential extras like flashes or a light meter. Removable padded dividers let you configure the layout to suit the job. Four external pockets offer handy storage for memory cards, batteries, cables or personal bits, and they’re deep enough to be genuinely useful. The wide Gripper Strap keeps the bag steady on your shoulder, even when loaded, and the rugged build means it’ll handle years of hard use without fuss.
For photographers who need a no-nonsense, highly functional bag that balances capacity with portability, the Domke F-2 is an outstanding choice. Whether traveling to remote locations, shooting in fast-paced environments, or simply looking for a bag that offers easy access to gear, this classic shoulder bag delivers.
With its current price, now is a great time to invest in a trusted, professional-grade camera bag that has stood the test of time.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.