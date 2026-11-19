The GoPro Mission 1 has only been available for a few months, but already we're seeing some fantastic savings on one of the most exciting compact action cameras to arrive this year. And thanks to Amazon's Black Friday Week sale, you can now pick up this impressive little powerhouse for just £439.07, down from its usual £529.99 asking price, saving you a very welcome £90.92.

Considering how recently this camera launched, that's a seriously tempting discount, especially if you've been looking to take your filmmaking to the next level without spending a small fortune.

lowest-ever price Save £90.92 GoPro Mission 1: was £529.99 now £439.07 at Amazon The GoPro Mission 1 is a powerful, rugged action camera that combines a large 50MP 1-inch sensor, stunning 8K video recording at up to 30fps, and excellent HyperSmooth stabilization, making it a fantastic choice for filmmakers, content creators, and adventurers who want professional-quality footage in a compact, waterproof design.

The GoPro Mission 1 isn't your typical action camera. While it retains the rugged, compact design that has made GoPro such a household name, this latest model takes things in a much more cinematic direction. At its heart sits an impressive 50MP 1-inch sensor, paired with GoPro's powerful GP3 processor, bringing the sort of image quality and creative flexibility you'd normally associate with much larger cameras. And for anyone who loves travelling light but doesn't want to compromise on the quality of their footage, there's an awful lot to get excited about here.

When it comes to video, the Mission 1 certainly doesn't disappoint. It can capture stunning 8K footage at up to 30fps, while 4K recording at 120fps opens up plenty of possibilities for beautifully smooth slow-motion sequences. There's also 4K Open Gate recording, which gives creators much greater flexibility when reframing footage for different platforms, whether that's a traditional widescreen video or something destined for social media. Throw in 50MP stills, 10-bit colour recording, and impressive low-light capabilities, and you've got a camera that's surprisingly versatile for something so small.

Of course, being a GoPro, the Mission 1 hasn't forgotten its adventurous roots. It's designed to withstand the sort of punishment that would leave most traditional cameras heading straight for the repair shop, while HyperSmooth stabilisation with 360-degree Horizon Lock helps keep your footage looking beautifully steady, even when things get a little chaotic. The larger sensor also makes a noticeable difference when shooting in challenging lighting conditions, while the new Enduro 2 battery and improved thermal performance make this an appealing option for longer filming sessions. Whether you're capturing mountain adventures, travel documentaries, or everyday cinematic moments, this really is a camera designed to go almost anywhere.

At its original £529.99 price, the GoPro Mission 1 was undoubtedly a considerable investment, particularly when compared with more conventional action cameras. However, at just £439.07 in Amazon's Black Friday sale, it suddenly becomes a much more attractive proposition.

Yes, there's always a chance we could see the price drop a little further when Black Friday officially arrives on November 27, but with a saving of almost £91 already on the table, I certainly wouldn't be holding out for the sake of a few extra pounds. After all, there's no guarantee that stock will last, and for anyone wanting professional-looking 8K footage in a camera that fits in the palm of their hand, this is one Black Friday bargain that's well worth considering.