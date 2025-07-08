I can’t believe it – The Fujifilm X-T5 just dropped to £1,449 for Prime Day, and it's still in stock

If you’ve been eyeing one of Fujifilm’s most loved mirrorless cameras, now’s the time to act—the Fujifilm X-T5 is down to just £1,449, from its usual £1,699, saving you a solid £250.

That’s a great discount on a camera that’s consistently rated as one of the best all-rounders in the APS-C space, with a dial-based design, stunning image quality, and classic Fujifilm charm. It rarely sits in stock for long, so if you’re thinking about it - move quickly.

Fujifilm X-T5: was £1,699 now £1,449 at Amazon SAVE £250 at Amazon. The Fujifilm X-T5 body is a compact 40MP APS-C mirrorless camera with 7 stops of IBIS and fast performance to suit many photography applications, as well as having access to the amazing Fujifilm recipes.

The X-T5 is everything photographers love about Fujifilm, rolled into one highly capable body. You get a 40MP sensor that captures gorgeous detail, five-axis in-body stabilisation, and a hybrid viewfinder that feels tactile and responsive. Whether you’re into landscapes, portraits, or street photography, the colours out of this camera are nothing short of beautiful - and that’s before you even touch the film simulations.

It also makes a strong case for video creators, with 6.2K 30p internal recording, 10-bit 4:2:2, F-Log2, and the kind of fine-tuned control that gives you full confidence when shooting moving content. The tilt-screen LCD feels natural for waist-level shooting or locked-off video, and the autofocus has come a long way from previous generations—fast, sticky, and accurate even in challenging light.

At £1,449, this is a great price for a camera that’s hard to beat in this category. The X-T5 combines nostalgia and high-end performance in a body that’s compact, solid, and seriously refined. Just don’t wait too long - this deal won’t hang around, and neither will the stock.