I can’t believe it – The Fujifilm X-T5 just dropped to £1,449 for Prime Day, and it's still in stock
The Fujifilm X-T5 is finally on sale – and it’s a steal at £1,449!
If you’ve been eyeing one of Fujifilm’s most loved mirrorless cameras, now’s the time to act—the Fujifilm X-T5 is down to just £1,449, from its usual £1,699, saving you a solid £250.
That’s a great discount on a camera that’s consistently rated as one of the best all-rounders in the APS-C space, with a dial-based design, stunning image quality, and classic Fujifilm charm. It rarely sits in stock for long, so if you’re thinking about it - move quickly.
SAVE £250 at Amazon. The Fujifilm X-T5 body is a compact 40MP APS-C mirrorless camera with 7 stops of IBIS and fast performance to suit many photography applications, as well as having access to the amazing Fujifilm recipes.
The X-T5 is everything photographers love about Fujifilm, rolled into one highly capable body. You get a 40MP sensor that captures gorgeous detail, five-axis in-body stabilisation, and a hybrid viewfinder that feels tactile and responsive. Whether you’re into landscapes, portraits, or street photography, the colours out of this camera are nothing short of beautiful - and that’s before you even touch the film simulations.
It also makes a strong case for video creators, with 6.2K 30p internal recording, 10-bit 4:2:2, F-Log2, and the kind of fine-tuned control that gives you full confidence when shooting moving content. The tilt-screen LCD feels natural for waist-level shooting or locked-off video, and the autofocus has come a long way from previous generations—fast, sticky, and accurate even in challenging light.
At £1,449, this is a great price for a camera that’s hard to beat in this category. The X-T5 combines nostalgia and high-end performance in a body that’s compact, solid, and seriously refined. Just don’t wait too long - this deal won’t hang around, and neither will the stock.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
