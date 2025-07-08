The latest forest green GoPro Hero 13 Black gets its first-ever price cut on Prime Day
GoPro's latest announcement, the forest green GoPro Hero 13 Black gets dropped to £299 for Prime
GoPro’s latest release, the Hero 13 Black in Forest Green, has already received its first-ever price cut this Amazon Prime Day, dropping to just £299 from its launch price of £399.99.
That’s a saving of £100.99 on a brand-new model that only just hit the shelves. If you’ve been holding off on upgrading your action camera, this is the kind of deal that’s hard to ignore.
SAVE $100.99 at Amazon. This is the first-ever price drop for the Forest Green GoPro Hero 13 Black, making it an even more tempting pickup during Prime Day.
The Hero 13 Black builds on everything people loved about its predecessor, but adds a refreshed look and smarter features. You get incredibly smooth 5.3K video, updated HyperSmooth stabilisation, and a new image sensor that handles tricky lighting conditions better than ever. Whether you're skiing, surfing, or strapping it to your dog, the Hero 13 keeps your footage sharp, vibrant, and steady.
Battery performance has also been improved, and the Hero 13 includes the Enduro battery as standard—so it’s ready for cold weather and long shoots right out of the box. Pair that with the front and rear touchscreens, horizon levelling, and voice controls, and you’ve got a seriously versatile tool for creators who want pro-grade results with zero fuss. The Forest Green finish is also a nice touch, giving it a stealthy, premium look that stands out from the usual black.
At £299, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Hero 13 Black go since launch - and it’s only just arrived. Whether you're capturing epic holiday moments or building your social media content, this Prime Day deal makes the latest GoPro far more accessible. If you want a top-tier action cam without paying top-tier prices, now’s the time to grab it.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
