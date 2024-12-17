Is DJI Osmo Action 6 rumor rubbish, or a new camera category from DJI?

The DJI Action 5 Pro hasn't been out long and has established itself as the best action camera, easing out the GoPro Hero 13 on most counts – though, to be fair, as I established, there are some good reasons to go for the iconic brand this time round. Could the rumored FCC registration of an Osmo Action 6 by the 'Federation of Independent Photographers' Weibo (the Chinese social media site) channel really be true?

Translated rumor tweet on Weibo (Image credit: Weibo)

Well, perhaps. But not for the reason you might think. We're not looking at a rumour source with a massive track record here, and it has to be said that other DJI leakers we trust more haven't touched this.

DJI seems to have developed a yearly release cycle for their main action camera, but last time the new camera added 'Pro' at the end. It is therefor conceivable that the company is looking for a way to split the product line into a premium action camera and a cheaper ('not Pro') model now the company has established what is widely seen as a technical lead in the market.

The leak in question suggests a product in Spring 2025 – too early to be a replacement for the Action 5 Pro, one would think – but with the same 1950mAh battery capacity. It doesn't seem a big stretch to assume the same frame and cutdown features might be sold in a non-Pro form.

Admittedly I'd find it difficult to market that product with a higher sequential number than the 'Pro' one for half a year, however. All of which makes me more than a little suspicious of the rumor in the first place.

We can understand, however, why DJI might be keen to get as many registrations through the FCC as soon as they can given the ever-present threat of a ban in the USA. It's also true that Jasper Ellens | X27 – has previously acknowledged rumours from the same Weibo source, including recently the DJI Mini 5 rumor we covered – so perhaps we're seeing an emerging information source?

Personally I wouldn't let this information stop me buying the 5 Pro just yet!

