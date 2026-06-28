Arguably the greatest 360-degree camera is amazingly cheap this Prime Day – and I'm not going to stop to ask why!
DJI created a very impressive 360 camera, and the prices have tumbled for Prime Day. Could there be a reason?
360-degree cameras mean you can capture the whole scene, then decide what to focus on later. The DJI Osmo 360 has got a massive discount even though it has some of the best tech – so it's definitely time to check the deals:
This is a waterproof 360° action camera with 1-Inch 360° imaging, so great in low light, native 8K 360° video, and built-in storage so of 105GB so you don't need to worry about memory cards. Stills resolution of panoramic 120MP too! Specs you can't argue with!
Personally I’d say that the era of the 360-degree camera has truly come. If you only have one action camera, you should probably get a 360-degree one.
Why? Because they let you do anything a traditional ‘GoPro’ or equivalent can, but can record footage in every direction at once OR act as a traditional camera. You can choose.
If you opt to record every direction in the moment it saves worrying about where the camera is pointing, and allows you to crop in on and re-direct the footage later.
DJI was not the first company to sell a 360-degree camera; Insta360 has 5 generations of its leading model under its belt, while GoPro is also in the game. The OSMO 360, however, is right up there with the latest and greatest when it comes to specs.
It also has some significant advantages. It has relatively large image sensors, so it’s great in low light. It is at the premium end of resolution with 8K (4K from each side). And, for the many DJI-users out there – it is compatible with DJI OSMO batteries.
The quality of the video was very evident when I tested it for my review.
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One of my two main complaints was the price – and of course this deal more than resolves that. My other worry is that DJI’s software isn’t quite as good as the more established Insta360. Now since then there have been some revisions and the features are definitely easier to use and more complete.
And they were always good anyway – especially in the phone app, which also has the advantage of being very fast to download files wirelessly from the camera to.
In other words, this camera was always a tempting choice for someone wanting to start a 360-degree photo / video journey. (And I think you should, by the way.) Now it is even more so.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
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