The DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo just crashed to $169 – and it is almost too good to ignore

The DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo has just dropped to only $169, down from $199, delivering a sweet $30 saving on one of the most capable action cameras in its class - while being at its lowest-ever price!

Price tracker Feb 2025 to June 2026 Price change ($) 169 225 299 June November April 169 225 299 June November April month DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo Price change Data Timestamp (month) DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo ($) 1 289 2 209 3 219 4 289 5 249 6 289 7 289 8 239 9 289 10 289 11 219 12 199 13 229 14 229 15 229 16 256 17 229 18 169

For anyone looking to capture high-quality footage without stretching the budget, this is a deal that immediately demands attention. Action cameras can quickly become expensive, especially once you start adding accessories, but this bundle keeps things simple, affordable, and ready to shoot straight out of the box.

What makes the Osmo Action 4 stand out is its ability to deliver consistent, reliable performance in a wide range of conditions. Built around a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor than many rivals, it is particularly strong in low light while still producing crisp, detailed 4K video when the action speeds up.

Whether you are shooting fast-paced outdoor adventures, family holidays, biking clips, travel content, or everyday vlogs, this is a camera that feels ready for almost anything. Its strong stabilization, rugged body, and easy-to-use controls make it just as useful for casual creators as it is for anyone wanting to take their action footage more seriously.

The Essential Combo adds even more value to the package, bundling in the key accessories you need to get started without immediately hunting around for extras. That is a big part of the appeal here, because it removes the friction and lets you focus on filming rather than building out a setup piece by piece.

At $169, the DJI Osmo Action 4 Essential Combo becomes a seriously tempting entry point into high-quality action filmmaking. With a $30 saving on the table, this is one of those deals that feels easy to recommend, especially if you have been waiting for the right moment to pick up a powerful, compact, adventure-ready camera.