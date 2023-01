The best Panasonic S5 II X deals in January 2023: prices and stock updates

Looking for the best Panasonic Lumix S5 II X deals? Launched in early 2023, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II X is the most talked about mirrorless camera (opens in new tab) on the market right now, offering outstanding video, enhanced from its counterpart the S5 II.

As it's a relatively new camera and more video-centric when compared to the Pansonic Lumix S5 II (opens in new tab), it's never going to be the cheapest, but we've got the best prices for you below.

The Panasonic S5 II X has been designed for pro content creators needing strong stills, sophisticated video options, and live streaming functionality. It's equipped with the same upgraded full-frame 24.2MP CMOS sensor as the S5 II and also features the updated image processing engine which incorporates a newly-developed Phase Hybrid AF system — a first for Lumix-series cameras.

However, the biggest advantage the X has over the S5 II is its ability to record in Apple ProRes video format.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Now with 779 phase-detection points for significantly improved subject tracking, while also balancing high sensitivity and a wide dynamic range, the new sensor provides a useful ISO 100-51200 range, which can also be expanded to ISO 50-204,800 for working in low-lighting conditions.

It is also well suited to action and fast-moving subjects, as S5 II X can shoot full-res at up to 9 fps with the mechanical shutter, or at a more impressive 30 fps with the electronic shutter enabled.

But if high-res is what you are after the S5 II utilizes sensor-shift stabilization technology through its High-Resolution mode to capture and compile eight separate exposures to create a single 96MP RAW or JPEG file – perfect for still life or product photography.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

The best Panasonic S5 II X deals The Panasonic Lumix S5 II X is video-centric ready for pro use Sensor: 24.2 Megapixel | Image processor: Digic X | Lens mount: L-mount | ISO range: 100-51,200 (exp 50-204,800) | Video: 6K 30p, 4K 60p, 1080p 120p | Viewfinder: 3.68m dot OLED, 0.5 inch, 100% coverage, 120fps refresh | Size: 13.44 x 10.24 x 9.02 cm | Weight (body only): 1.45 lb / 658 g (body only) Pro-grade autofocus 6K 30p 4K 60p and 1080p 120p ISO range could be higher

In addition to stills, the Panasonic Lumix S5 II X sports highly capable video recording features which include full-frame 6K 30p recording with 4:2:0 10-bit color which can be captured for up to 30 minutes, while unlimited video recording is possible when filming in either DCI or UHD 4K 60p 4:2:2 10-bit color mode, and that's not all, as this camera has been designed for videographers who want to improve efficiency in data backup and post-processing, recording and playback the S5 II X supports using an external SSD via USB, while it also supports ALL-Intra recording and ProRes recording too.

The camera also supports 120p video capture for videographers who want to create a high-resolution slow-motion video, while also being able to capture RAW over HDMI output via an optional license upgrade - handy for when you want to take your filmmaking to the next level without upgrading your camera down the line.