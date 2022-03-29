The best GoPro Hero 10 Black deals in March 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best GoPro Hero 10 Black deals, you've come to the right place. Since its announcement in September 2021, the GoPro Hero 10 Black has been a sought-after action camera thanks to its 5.3k video capture.

Despite looking the same as its predecessor, the Hero 10 Black benefits from better performance across the board. Its frame rates are higher, its interface is smoother, its transfers are faster and its photos and videos look a touch more polished than those of the Hero 9 Black.

While battery life has taken a hit when maxing out those shooting modes, between everything we’ve mentioned, as well as improved horizon leveling, and a much improved GoPro Quik app experience, there are fewer chinks in GoPro’s connected action cam armor than ever before.

The Hero 10 Black can capture 5.3K resolution footage at up to 60fps, or 4K footage at 120fps – matching the Hasselblad tuned OnePlus 9 Pro at 4K resolution. It also boosts the flagship’s horizon leveling to 45 degrees, supports both wired and wireless transfer to your Android or iOS device, and captures better low-light photos and videos, according to GoPro. Perhaps the most exciting thing about the Hero 10 Black though is the promise of improved responsiveness when compared to the laggy Hero 9 Black.

The Hero 10 Black is also solid and durable, with waterproofing up to 33 feet (10 meters), and a new, tougher lens with hydrophobic, water-shedding glass which is more scratch-resistant and captures with reduced ghosting when compared to last generation’s lens.

While the two screens on the Hero 10 Black share the same specs as those of the Hero 9 Black, this time, they benefit from a faster processor, so the rear touchscreen is more responsive, and the front screen has a higher frame rate. To recap, the Hero 9 and 10 main displays are 2.27 inches and sport a slightly taller than 16:9 aspect ratio. Still well suited to Full HD and 4K video, the screens strike a middle ground between 4:3 photos and traditional video aspect ratios.

The 1.4-inch LCD front display isn’t touch-sensitive, but it’s bright and easy enough to see, outdoors. The settings of both screens can be controlled through the camera settings or through the app if controlling the GoPro on a smartphone or tablet.

