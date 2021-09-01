The best Fujifilm X100F deals in September 2021

We’re here to help you find the very best Fujifilm X100F deal possible, comparing the prices from a huge number of retailers. There’s no two ways about it: the Fujifilm X100F’s price is high, but that’s to be expected with a camera of this quality.

However, with the updated Fujifilm X100V now on sale we are expecting more deals on the older X100F to start to appear.

The Fujifilm X100F's charm is its retro styling – but at the heart this is a professional-grade compact camera that is often used as a second camera by pro photographers, and is a favorite amongst street photographers

It boasts a fixed 23mm f/2 wide-angle lens with a large APS-C sensor with 24 megapixels of resolution. The viewfinder is a hybrid affair, offering you a choice of a direct view optital finder or a high-resolution 2.3 million pixel electronic display.

So, if the Fujifilm X100F takes your fancy, let us show you the very latest deals below.

Fujifilm X100F key specs: The perfect compact for experts Sensor: APS-C CMOS, 24.3MP | Lens: 23mm f/2 | Monitor: 3.0-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Hybrid optical/EVF | Continuous shooting: 8fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert Beautiful design Excellent image quality Viewfinder's hybrid design Lens the same as on previous models

