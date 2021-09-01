The best DJI Pocket 2 deals in September 2021

If you are looking for the best DJI Pocket 2 deals, then you have come to the right place. Our price checkers will show you the best deals available today, to ensure you get a bargain.

The DJI Pocket 2 is a camera with a difference - and builds on the ground-breaking design of its predecessor, the DJI Osmo Pocket .

The DJI Pocket 2 is essentially an action cam, but it is not designed to look or function quite like any traditional action camera. The stick-like device combines a miniature video camera with a motorized gimbal stabilizer, so that you get extraordinarily smooth shots when shooting handheld action sequences. And the stick-like design not only makes this a joy to hold... it also helps ensure this is, as its name suggests, a really pocketable device.

(Image credit: DJI)

The Pocket 2 offers an improved picture performance over its predecessor. The original DJI Osmo Pocket had a 1/2.3inch 12-megapixel sensor. The newer Pocket 2 gets a big leap in sensor size with a 1/1.7inch chip that has a native 16 megapixel resolution – but which can shoot stills images that are up to 64 megapixels in size. Video is still shot at a maximum of 4K at 60fps.

The new DJI Pocket 2 gets a new ultra-wide 20mm f/1.8 lens - offering a significantly wider view than the 26mm lens that is built into the DJI Osmo Pocket. A new optional accessory is a slot-on wide-angle converter that increases the angle of view of the lens from 96° to 100°.

(Image credit: DJI)

A joystick control is one of the most important differences from the original version of the Osmo Pocket, which comes as standard with the Pocket 2. The other standard accessory is the tripod mount.

The whole unit measures just 124.7×38.1×30mm and weighs 117g.

One decision you need to make is whether to opt for the basic DJI Pocket 2 on its own, or to go for the attractively price Creator Combo kit that additionally comes with the wide-angle lens attachment, wireless microphone, mic windshield, handle and tripod legs.

Below is a full list of the best deals on the DJI Pocket 2, and the Creator Combo that we can find close to you right now...

