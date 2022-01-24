Popular

The best BMPCC 6K Pro price deals in January 2022

Find the best Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro deals, perfect for prosumers and professionals

(Image credit: Adam Duckworth)

If you're looking for the best Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in February 2021, the BMPCC 6K Prohas been one of the most sought-after cinema cameras around for independent filmmakers.

With the pandemic and resulting electronic chip shortages causing havoc in the global camera industry, retailers are struggling to stock enough of some of the most popular camera models. But don't despair! We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll either have the BMPCC 6k Pro in stock right now, or else available very soon. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

To top their previous achievement with the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K, Blackmagic added an even more full-featured, compact Super35 camera to their cine-style line with the Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro. The BMPCC 6K Pro features all the recording features, sensor, dynamic range, buttons, and ports as its predecessor however, the Pro model adds a variety of important features such as a 5" tilting HDR capacitive touchscreen LCD with 1500 cd/m² brightness, a Pro EVF option, built-in clear/2/4/6-stop ND filters, dual mini-XLR inputs, an accurate timecode clock, an NP-F570 L-series battery slot, and updated Gen 5 color science.

• Read more: Best Blackmagic cameras

With only a slightly larger form factor than the original BMPCC 6K, the 6K Pro records the same resolutions up to 50 fps 6144 x 3456 video, and it retains the valuable active Canon EF mount, letting users take advantage of the expansive array of EF/EF-S mount lenses available on the market. The EF mount supports iris, autofocus, and zoom functions using electronic communication when using compatible lenses.

(Image credit: Blackmagic)

The best BMPCC 6K Pro deals

6K RAW video makes this a tool for any independent filmmaker

Sensor: 21.2MP Super35 CMOS | Lens mount: Canon EF | Video: 6K RAW at 50p 30p, 24p / 4K DCI & UHD at, 60p, 50p, 30p, 25p, 24p / Full HD at 120p | Size: 179 x 112 x 122mm | Weight (body only): 2.73 Ib

Great value for the spec
Built-in ND filters
Blackmagic Raw and ProRes
No continuous AF, AE or IBIS
Screen is tilt-only

The compact 6K Pro retains  familiar controls and menu layout of the previous 6K model, such as ISO support up to 25,600, 13 stops of dynamic range, and Full HD 1920x1080 HDR monitor output. Professional audio support now includes two mini XLR inputs with phantom +48V power over the original 6K, a 3.5mm stereo input, a mono speaker, a headphone output, and a built-in stereo mic system.

Additionally, the pro features include lens metadata support, 3D LUT application for both monitoring and recording, up to 21.2MP still image capture, and a multifunction grip that enables single-handed operation. You can also sync multiple cameras for a concert, event, or other multicamera shoots by linking an external timecode generator to the 6K Pro internal timecode generator (accessed via the 3.5mm audio port). Then save valuable time by using DaVinci Resolve to automatically sync your multicamera shots in post - as if by magic....

In addition to the DaVinci Resolve Studio activation key, the 6K Pro comes with a 30W power supply offering simultaneous battery charging, an MP-F570 battery, a lens port cap, and a camera strap. Optional accessories designed specifically for the 6K Pro include the BMPCC Pro EVF and BMPCC Pro Battery Grip, available separately.

