The best Sony RX100 VII deals and prices in March 2022

If you're looking for the best Sony RX100 VII deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in 2019, the Sony RX100 VII has been a highly sought-after, powerhouse compact that take flagship features in a portable everyday size.

Sony RX100 VI has 24-200mm zoom in a body that weighs just 300g (Image credit: Amazon)

Mixing speed, reach, and portability, the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-RX100 VII is a pocket-sized camera packing a wealth of stills and video versatility. This seventh-generation camera in the esteemed RX100 series is the second to feature the impressive 24-200mm-equivalent Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens that covers wide-angle to telephoto focal lengths for greater shooting flexibility in a variety of conditions. Making use of the extended range is a redesigned 20.1MP 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor, along with an improved Bionz X image processor, for fast shooting performance, high sensitivity to ISO 12800, and UHD 4K video recording.

The updated sensor design is all about speed and enables blackout-free continuous shooting up to 20 frame per second for easier subject tracking. Single burst shooting also permits shooting at an extreme 90-fps setting for working with the fastest moving subjects. The sensor's design also provides a 357-point hybrid AF system for quick and accurate focus performance and subject tracking in both stills and video modes.

Sony RX100 VI: The tilting screen tilits up through 180° and down through 90° ° (Image credit: Sony)

A stacked design and front-end LSI also contribute to quickened operation and enhanced image quality. Video performance also remains impressive with the incorporation of S-Log3 and HLG gamma settings, and High Frame Rate shooting allows you to record at up to 960 fps for slow-motion playback.

Retaining the classic sleek form factor of an RX100, the VII still has a pocketable stature despite the extended zoom lens. A pop-up 2.36m-dot OLED electronic viewfinder is a sleek means for eye-level viewing or, alternatively, a 3.0" 921.6k-dot LCD touchscreen can be used. The LCD features a tilting design to support working from high and low angles and its touch capability permits the use of Touch Focus and Touch Shutter functions. The camera also sports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for sharing imagery to a linked mobile device or for embedding location information from your smartphone.

