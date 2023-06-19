Best Prime Day camera deals in 2023

Even though Amazon is yet to confirm a date for Amazon Prime Day 2023, it usually takes place in July, so we're getting ready for the big sales event right now. Our current predictions suggest that it will run across July 11 - 12 in 2023, but we'll let you know as soon as Amazon makes an official announcement.

Until then, you can stick with us for the latest news and rumors as the two-day sale approaches and also read through our expert predictions and expectations for this year's Prime Day deals. Many of the leading retailers will offer great discounts, and some will be releasing daily deals, so check back here regularly for the best prices!

Whether you want to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras, invest in a brand new camera phone or you're looking for a shiny new telephoto lens, we'll be rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals here to help you find the best products.

These best deals are not just on cameras, though – lenses, lighting, drones, bags, laptops, camera phones, printers, tripods, telescopes, binoculars, webcam, and storage are included too – meaning these camera deals have something for everyone, and for all budgets.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year. The annual two-day deals event is for Prime members only and is usually held in July. It features some of the best-ever deals on the retailer's own products and services, such as Fire TVs, Kindles, Echo devices, Audible, and more.

Prime Day originally started in 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. Designed to encourage people to spend outside of the October-December holiday season, the online retailer says its only goal was to "offer a volume of deals greater than Black Friday".

Since then, it's ballooned into one of the biggest sales in the global retail calendar, with many other large retailers launching promotions of their own to take advantage of the huge online audience around Prime Day - and particularly so in the US.

There was also the opt-in charity donation service called Amazon Smile that funnelled some of your spending on Prime Day deals to charitable causes. Unfortunately, Amazon shut down this program in Febrayr so it won't be possible to set it up in 2023.

Free Amazon Prime trials

Amazon Prime membership | 30-day free trial

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in Amazon Prime Day – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

Amazon Prime Student | 6-month free trial

An Amazon Prime Student membership is vital if you want to take full advantage of Amazon Prime Day – but you also get a 6-month free trial to get around paying any extra fees during this shopping event, and even to the run-up to Black Friday - and if you want to keep your subscription you save 50% on your membership too!

Top retailers

Prime Day is an Amazon only affair, unlike Black Friday, but other retailers are likely to reduce prices over the Prime Day even - and some may have discounts on products not stocked or not discounted at Amazon. Key retailers to check out for camera deals and photo-related discounts are:

Amazon: Cheap prices on camera gear

Adorama: Big discounts on cameras and tech

Apple: Save on your old iPhone or iPad

Walmart: DSLR, Mirrorless & action cameras

B&H Photo Video: Deals on camera brands

Best Buy: Save on TVs, laptops, appliances

Canon USA: Buy direct to save money

Dell: Discounts on laptops and PCs

GoPro: Early deals on Hero 11 Black

HP: Save on laptops, desktops, monitors

Lenovo: Huge savings on laptops

Microsoft Store: Get powerful PCs & laptops

Mixbook: Cheap photo books & calendars

Samsung: Hard drives, SD cards, and more

Top deals

Top camera deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Our pick of the best sales offers we have found recently:



1: Panasonic Lumix S5 body|save $705|Now $1,297.99

2: Olympus OM-D E-M1X| save $1,499.05|Now $1,499

3: Canon EOS R5 C|save $500|Now $4,399

4: Samsung 49" 32:9 Ultrawide|save $880.03|Now $1,418.97

5: Zhiyun Weebill 2 Combo kit|save $220|Now $349

6: Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E|save $400|Now $3,196.95

While Amazon Prime Day in July will see a lot of Amazon products, as well as from other retailers take a price cut, if you simply can't wait until then we have selected below all the best camera deals we've seen on Amazon.com.

Best Camera deals

Nikon Z9 + FTZ II Adaptor|$5,646.90

At Amazon The Nikon Z9 needs no introduction, other than to say its 8K video, 4K 120fps slow-motion, and 45.7MP sensor with a lighting-speed burst mode of 120 stills per second at 12MP or 60FPS at 19MP, this pro-grade camera changed the game for Nikon. It is one of the best sports and wildlife life cameras on the market that can shoot professional-grade video too.

Nikon Z5 + 24-200mm f/4-6.3| $2,296.99 |$1,696.95

SAVE $510 at Amazon With a 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, the Nikon Z5 is the first entry into the pro-grade Nikon mirrorless system. With 273 AF points, and 4K video recording this camera really packs a punch.

Nikon D850| $2,796.95 |$2,496.95

SAVE $300 at Amazon If you still want the DSLR ruggedness with the familiar sound of a mirror then this is the best, and last Nikon professional DSLR you can buy. With a 45.7MP full-frame sensor capable of producing studio-quality stills and 4K UHD video at 30fps - this is the perfect camera to do it all while saving you money.

Nikon Z7 II| $2,996.95 |$2,596.95

SAVE $400 at Amazon on this pro-grade Nikon that features a powerful 45.7MP full-frame mirrorless sensor, along with 4K UHD 60p, this is the perfect Nikon to jump to from your aging DSLR.

Canon EOS R6| $2,499 |$1,999

SAVE $500 at Amazon If you want the latest mirrorless tech that offers you a 20MP sensor, 4K/60FPS, and 1080p at 120fps for slow-motion. This is the perfect balance between price to performance in the Canon R-series.

Canon EOS R5 C| $4,799 |$4,399

SAVE $400 at Amazon Designed to be two cames in one the Canon EOS R5 C is a video-first camera that is able to produce 8K/60fps in Cinema RAW light, 5.9K in Super 35 crop, or even 4K/120fps for slow-motion capture. With a turn of a button, this camera then becomes a 45MP stills camera, just like the Canon EOS R5. If video is your main focus, but you also want the ability to take high-res images the EOS R5 C is the best two-in-one camera in the market right now.

Canon EOS R10 Content creator kit| $1,299 |$1,199

SAVE $100 at Amazon If you're a content creator or Youtuber wanting a new camera that can do it all, this kit offers a microphone, vlogging-inspired tripod, as well as 18-45mm lens - 24mp stills, 4K video, this is a great present to yourself or the content creator in your life.

Canon EOS R5| $3,899 |$3,399

SAVE $500 at Amazon The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology.

Canon 5D Mark IV | $,2699 | $2,499

SAVE $200 at Amazon The Canon 5D series has been the first choice of many a professional photographer for decades, and the Mark IV continues this tradition. Packed with a 30.4MP full-frame sensor, Digic 6+ processor, and 4K video recording and backed by hundreds of legendary EF mount lenses, this is still one of our top recommended cameras.

Sony A7 II| $1,740.91 | $998

SAVE $742.91 at Amazon With 24.3MP high-res stills and the ability to record Full HD 1080p video this is the best-priced full-frame camera you can buy right now.



Sony A7R IV| $3,199.99 |$2,998.00

SAVE $201.99 at Amazon With a massive 61-megapixel sensor, 14-bit uncompressed RAW images, up to 10 frames per second continuous shooting, and 4K video, this camera is built for professionals and prosumers looking for the best image quality possible.

Sony A7 III +28-70mm f/3.5-5.6|was $2,198 | now $1,898

SAVE $300 at Amazon If you're not looking for the highest MP camera on the market, and want something more storage-sustainable then the 24MP Sony A7 III with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 is for you. With 693 phase-detection autofocus points, ISO 50 to 204,800, and shooting 10 frames per second - this is the perfect camera for sports and wildlife photographers.

Sony A7R III| $2,199.99 |$2,198.00

SAVE $101.99 at Amazon If you don't need 61MP of the Mark IV or Mark V, then the 42.4MP Sony A7R III is perfect for all your landscape, portrait, sports, or wildlife photography. If you're a keen filmmaker then the 4K from this camera will not disappoint.

Sony A7 III| $1,998 |$1,698

SAVE $300 at Amazon If you're not looking for the highest MP camera on the market, and want something more storage-sustainable then the 24MP Sony A7 III is for you. With 693 phase-detection autofocus points, ISO 50 to 204,800, and shooting 10 frames per second - this is the perfect camera for sports and wildlife photographers.

Sony A7C + 28-60mm| $2,098 |$1,898

SAVE $200 at Amazon The world's smallest and lightest full-frame camera with the same 24MP sensor as the Sony A7 III - this power meets function in a compact form. This is perfect for vlogging, YouTube, or those photographers and filmmakers who just want a smaller solution with pro-grade specs.

Sony ZV-1| $748.00 |$698.00

SAVE $50 at Amazon Designed for the vlogger out there that wants 4K in a small package, with a flip-out screen, which can also be used for live streaming, the Sony ZV-1 is the perfect social media or content creator camera.

Panasonic Lumix S5| $1,997 |$1,297.99

SAVE $700 at Amazon Take your filmmaking to the next level with the Panasonic Lumix S5 with its full-frame sensor offering 24.2MP stills, and capable of recording at 4K 10-bit with 14+ stops of dynamic range, and taking high-res 96MP images thanks to its High-Resolution Mode

Panasonic Lumix GH6 body| $2,199.99 |$1,697.99

SAVE $502 at Amazon On Panasonic's latest Micro Four Thirds you are able to capture 25.2-megapixel images, along with cine 4K and 4K 4:2:2 video recording. If video is your main focus, but you also like taking imaging, this is the perfect camera for you.

Panasonic Lumix G85 + 12-60mm| $899.99 | $697.99

SAVE $202 at Amazon Grab yourself a powerful camera package with its Panasonic Lumix G85 equipped with the versatile 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens. Shoot glorious 4K video at 30fps or shoot 16-megapixel stills, all in a small package.

Panasonic Lumix G100 | $799.99 |$597.99

SAVE $202 at Amazon Get your vlog on in glorious 4K with this fantastic option from Panasonic. With a 12-32mm lens and 4K 24p or 30p video with L-log, and 5-axis image stabilization, while having easy smartphone file transfer, edit and upload - this camera is perfect for those wanting to start up vlogging, YouTube, or just record your travels with a compact camera that packs a punch.

Panasonic Lumix S1H| $3,997.99 |$3,497.99

SAVE $500 at Amazon With a serious nod to video the S1H is able to capture a massive 6K video at 24fps or 4:2:2 10-bit 4K video. However, if you still want to take stills the S1H is able to capture 24.2MP photos. This is a real camera multi-media camera for creators.

Olympus OM-D E-M1X| $2,999 | $1,499

SAVE $1,500 at Amazon With a 20.4MP Live MOS sensor capable of shooting up to 60fps with its electronic shutter, or 15fps with its mechanical shutter this is a camera built for speed. No matter if you're shooting sports, wildlife, or anything in between you will definitely capture the moment.

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III| $1,199.99 |$949.99

SAVE $250 at Amazon With a 20.4MP Micro-Four-Thirds sensor able to capture images at a blistering 30fps with its electronic shutter, and offers DCI and UHD 4K recording this is a perfect camera for travel that really packs a punch.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III| $1,799.99 |$1,499.99

SAVE $300 at Amazon With a 20.4MP Micro-Four-Thirds sensor able to capture images at a blistering 60fps with its electronic shutter, and recording 4K in both DCI and UHD this is a perfect camera for sports or travel that really packs a punch.

Fujifilm GFX 100s| $5,999 |$5,499

SAVE $500 at Amazon This medium format goliath packs a 102-megapixel CMOS sensor into a small form factor body. Able to take stunning images and 4K/30p, this is currently the pinnacle of photography without getting into the dizzy heights of Hasselblad price tags.

Pentax K-3 Mark III | $1,996.95 | $1,796.95

SAVE $200 at Amazon The Pentax K-3 Mark III is the flagship ASP-C camera in Pentax's stable. It has a brand new 25.7MP BSI CMOS sensor, a revamped 101-point AF system, and an advanced SR II Shake Reduction System built in. And of course, being a Pentax camera it has advanced weather resistance too.

Ricoh WG-6| $396.95 |$346.95

SAVE $50 at Amazon If you're looking for a camera you can take anywhere, in any weather conditions the WG-series from Ricoh packs 20MP stills, 4K/30fps UHD video recording with a 28-140mm equiv lens in a rugged, durable, and waterproof body!

Kodak Ektar H35| $59.99 |$49.99

SAVE $10 Grab this awesome half-frame film camera that gets you 72 shots per roll of 35mm film, this camera has only just been launched so it is great to grab a cheeky discount while you can!

Best Action Camera deals

Insta360 One RS| $299.99 | $249.99

SAVE $50 at Amazon on this modular 4K 60p action cam from Insta360 that's able to take the shake out of any wobbly footage thanks to its FlowState stabilization, and don't forget it can also take amazing stills thanks to a 48MP sensor.



GoPro Hero 9 Black| $349.99 | $283.49

SAVE $68 Grab this great GoPro Hero 9 Black deal and never miss the action again thanks to is 20MP photos, 5K video, or even 1080p streaming capabilities, this really is a great deal for those looking to upgrade from older models.

Insta360 One X2| $429.99 | $364.99

SAVE $65 at Amazon Record glorious 5.7K 360 videos and never miss a moment. With built-in live streaming, voice control and AI editing this isn't just a camera, its a mini production studio in your pocket.



Insta360 One RS Twin edition| $549.99 | $369.99

SAVE $180 Record the action in glorious 5.7K "flat" or in 360 degrees with this awesome action camera, and if that's not tempting enough it can capture stunning 48MP stills and offers active HDR and AI editing, so your stills and video will always look outstanding.

Best Lens deals

Nikon AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E| $2,096.95 |$1,596.95

SAVE $500 at Amazon If you're wanting a versatile lens that you can use on your trusty Nikon DSLR or via an FTZ adaptor on your Nikon mirrorless cameras, then this 24-70mm lens is perfect to cover sports, portraits, or landscapes.

Fujifilm XF 200mm f/2| $5,999 |$4,999

SAVE $1000 at Amazon Perfect for the sports or wildlife photographers and videographers out there, this 200mm f/2 is a pro-grade lens that offers the benefit of a 1.4x teleconverter built-in making this lens turn into a 280 or a 427mm in 35mm equivalent.

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 (Sony E)| $799 |$699

SAVE $100 at Amazon This versatile 17-70mm lens for Sony E-Mount (25.5-105mm Equiv) is suited to a number of photographic applications such as sports, travel, landscape, and portraits.

Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2| $2,799 |$2,249

SAVE $550 at Amazon This is the perfect lens for capturing portraits, shots, wildlife, or far-away landscapes. Thanks, to its maximum aperture of f/2 you can be sure to get your images pin-sharp, even if you in low-light conditions.

Olympus M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8| $1,449.99 |$1,299.99

SAVE $200 at Amazon This pro-grade workhorse covers a vast zoom range (80-300mm 35mm-equivalent) you can be sure you will capture all the action in crisp detail, no matter the weather or lighting conditions, thanks to its f/2.8 maximum aperture this lens can do it all.

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 (Sony E)| $1,199 |$1,099

SAVE $100 at Amazon With a flexible zoom range suited for sports or wildlife this maximum aperture lens of f/2.8 is perfect to tackle your local wildlife reserve or to cover sporting events, giving you the reach you need to take great pictures.

Samyang XP 35mm F1.2 for Canon EF | $999 | $740

SAVE $238 You don't really get much faster than f/1.2 and this Samyang wide-angle offering is incredibly impressive, especially for the price. Fits both Canon EF and EF-S.

Nikon AF-S 500mm f/5.6E| $3,596.95 |$3,196.95

SAVE $400 at Amazon If you're looking to get closer to the action for your sports pictures or want to get better images of your wildlife images, this is a great deal on one of Nikon's pro DSLR telephoto lenses that change the weight game forever.

Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6| $1,899 |$1,589

SAVE $310 at Amazon One of the most versatile lenses in the Fujifilm XF lineup, this lens offers incredible reach that is perfect for those covering sports or wildlife.

Nikon AF-S 50mm f/1.8G| $216.95 |$196.95

SAVE $20 at Amazon The nifty-fifty is an iconic lens throughout time, no matter what you cover a 50mm will always come in handy at some point in your career, now at just $196.95, this is a true bargain.

Fujifilm GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6| $999 |$499

SAVE $500 at Amazon With a versatile zoom range that will cover anything from landscapes, cityscapes, or portraits, and only weighting 440g this featherweight lens is the perfect do-it-all lens.

Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4| $1,399.99 |$1,199.99

SAVE $200 at Amazon Spanning an impressive zoom range this pro-grade lens can be used for a vast array of photographic applications such as sports, landscapes, or portraits. With a constant f/4 aperture your images will be pin sharp, and will certainly be able to take low-light conditions.

Panasonic Lumix G II 14mm f/2.5| $297.99 | $197.99

SAVE $100 If you are looking for a wide-angle lens for your MFT camera then this 14mm f2.5 is currently on sale at 34% off. Roughly a 28mm (in 35mm term) this is the perfect lens for those that love to shoot street or reportage photography.

Tamron 150-500mm f/5.6-6.7 (Sony E)| $1,399 |$1,199

SAVE $200 at Amazon Coming in Sony E-mount this 150-500mm lens is perfect for wildlife photography, or sports giving a 35mm equivalent of 225-750mm you can be sure this lens will cover all the action, no matter how far away it or you are.

Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar| $898 |$698

SAVE $200 at Amazon This versatile workhorse lens is perfect for anyone wanting to capture landscapes, portraits, or sports. If an f/2.8 isn't wanted you really need and are looking for lighter pro-grade solutions, this is the perfect lens for you.

Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2| $999 |$499

SAVE $500 at Amazon This 56mm or 85mm in 35mm terms is the ultimate portrait lens for any FujiFilm shooter. with its massive maximum aperture of f/1.2, you can be sure your images will have that dreamy bokeh look, and unique separation only an f/1.2 can produce.

Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G| $749.99 | $648

SAVE $101.99 the world's smallest power zoom lens just got that little bit sweeter thanks to a $101.99 discount. This is the perfect lens to pair with any APS-C Sony camera for trouble-free snapping.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 L IS USM| $2,399 | $1,999

SAVE $200 at Amazon on the amazing 15-35mm f/2.8. This lens is an extremely versatile lens with an ultra-wide angle, combined with a 35mm telephoto. perfect for landscapes, sports, architecture, and more.

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8| $1,196.95 |$896.95

SAVE $300 at Amazon This versatile workhorse lens for the Nikon mirrorless system is perfect for any photographer, or filmmaker looking for a lens to document a wide variety of subjects. From landscapes to sports, and everything in between this lens is perfect to make sure you're always getting everything you want in the frame.

Canon RF 70-200mm F4 L IS USM| $1,799 | $1,499.99

SAVE $300 on this versatile professional zoom lens, the 70-200mm range is the workhorse of the pro photographer and you can now have the same with a $300 discount

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8 | $2,496.95 |$2,296.95

SAVE $200 at Amazon Cover the whole landscape, or capture unique sports shots with atmospheric angles with this 14-24mm f/2.8 professional lens that now comes with a $200 saving.

Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM| $1,499 | $1399

SAVE $100 Extremely wide, and extremely versatile, this pro lens can be used to cover a whole range of photography subjects from sports to landscapes, offering a constant aperture of f/4, this lens means business.



Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro| $599.99 | $499.99

SAVE $100 on this compact 85mm f/2 lens for RF mount. Perfect for portraits this lens offers a fast aperture and is able to capture great detail even in low-light conditions.

Canon RF 85mm f/1.2 L IS USM| $3,099 | $2,899

SAVE $200 this lens really needs no introduction, one of only a handful of lenses Canon has ever made with their fastest f/1.2 aperture, if you own this lens you can expect your images to have that ultra-sharp realism to see on billboards.



Best Drone deals

DJI Mini 3 Pro Fly More Kit|$1,158

At Amazon DJI's latest sub 250g foldable camera drone is in short supply, but this bundle gets you this impressive 4K 60fps quadcopter with RC remote controller, Fly More Kit and hard case kit

DJI FPV Combo| $999 |$899

SAVE $100 at Amazon This was the hottest drone product last year, and now it sees a further $100 reduction. Fly in the skies with this ready-to-go First-Person-View (FPV) drone by DJI that lets you get into the world of FPV without the DIY.

Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ Creator Bundle | $1,239 | $1,049

SAVE $190 at Amazon This small and light drone from Autel Robotics, offers fantastic 6K stabilized footage, a 40-minute flight time, and a specialized moonlight algorithm for great shots at night. You also have the option to get it in orange.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone | $129.99 | $99.99

SAVE $30 at Amazon Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies.

Best Gimbal deals

Zhiyun Weebill 2 Combo kit| $569 | $349

SAVE $220 at Amazon The next level of gimbals is here, this clever gimbal is capable of carrying rigged out prosumer-grade cameras like the Sony A7S III, Pansonic GH5 II, Z Cam E2, or the Black Magic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K. Featuring a 2.88" full-color display LDC touchscreen allowing your adjustments and camera control this is the perfect partner for solo filmmakers.



K&F Concept 64''/162cm Tripod| $119.99 | $89.99

SAVE $30 If you're looking for a tripod that is lightweight (2.8 IBS) and has a reasonably high maximum height of 54.9" and has the case of use with a ball head to get that perfect landscape shot level, this is a great deal.

Best Telescope deals

Unistellar eVscope eQuinox| $2999.99 | $1999.99

Save $1,000 at Amazon This is one of a new breed of smart telescope, that, instead of using eyepieces, has a built-in camera that sends pictures of what you are viewing direct to your phone or tablet. See our full Unistellar eVscope eQuinox review.

Celestron NexStar 8 SE Schmidt-Cassegrain Computerized Telescope | $2,079.95 | $1,599

SAVE $480.95 at Amazon This fully automated telescope is one of the most popular on the market for good reason. With computer control, you can set it to explore over 4000 known different celestial objects or freely explore the night sky with its wide aperture you can comfortably view many bright objects.

Celestron NexStar 130SLT 130mm f/5 Reflector Telescope | $639.95 | $599

SAVE $40.95 at Amazon With its large aperture this reflector telescope from Celestron is the perfect way to view the moon, planets, and other bright extraterrestrial objects. Use the NexStar computer for a guided exploration of cataloged objects.

Best Binocular deals

Canon 10x32 IS Binoculars| $1,099 |$899

SAVE $200 at Amazon If you are looking for possibly the best image-stabilized binoculars on the market to date, these are the ones for you. Offering a great 10x32 magnification you can be sure you make crystal clear sightings of wildlife from a far distance, and with the added IS built-in your sighting will be shake-free too.

Celestron Outland X 8x42 binoculars | $99.95 | $63.10

SAVE $36.85 Looking for a sturdy pair of binoculars? This pair from Celestron could be right up your alley. Featuring 8x magnification and designed to withstand all weather conditions, the Outland X features prisms made of BaK-4 glass for enhanced color fidelity.

Best Webcam deals

Obsbot Tiny 4K | was $269 |now $239

Save $30 This is one of our favorite webcams for conference rooms, offering a motorized pan/tilt head and a gesture-controlled zoom, that can stream your meetings in 4K.

Razer Kiyo webcam| $99.99 |$48.05

SAVE $51.94 this webcam is perfect for home working or use for streaming while gaming. With its handy built-in ring light and 1080p 30 fps video feed, you can be sure it will capture your best side.

Best memory card deals

Sony Tough 160GB CFexpress Type A| $399 |$348

SAVE $50 at Adorama Designed by Sony, the Tough memory cards offer a great solution for storing stills, or extending your video production. With write speeds as high as 700MB/s and reads up to 800MB/s.

Sony Tough 512GB CFexpress Type B| $649 |$446

SAVE $203 at Amazon Sony's Tough memory cards offer a great solution for storing your stills, or extending your video production. With write speeds as high as 1480MB/s and reads up to 1700MB/s – these are the cards for speed.

SanDisk 128GB UHS-I SDXC card| was $39.99 |now $18.99at Amazon With read/write speeds of up to 150/70MB/s respectively, this SanDisk Extreme SD card is no slouch. It's also the cheapest 128GB big brand SD card we've found at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card| was $69.99 |now $29.99

Save $40 at Amazon A decent saving on this high-speed, high-capacity microSD card from one of the best names in the business.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB microSDXC card| was $59.99 |now $39.50

SAVE $20.49 at Amazon Can't stretch to the 1TB version of this card? You're in luck, as the 512GB capacity is even better value in terms of gigabytes per buck.

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC card| was $108.99 |now $48.99

SAVE $60.49 at Amazon Capable of blistering 190MB/s read and 150MB/s write speeds, this microSD card lives up to its Extreme name. Now with a $40 saving, this extreme performance comes at an extremely low price.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC card| was $136.99 |now $94.99

SAVE $42.09 at Amaozn 1 terabyte microSD cards used to cost mega bucks, but not now. $100 will buy you this 150MB/s-capable SanDisk card, so you can almost forget about running out of storage space.

Best Storage deals

Crucial X6 2TB portable SSD| was $199.99 |now $99.99

Save $100 at Amazon Crucial may not be the most famous brand of portable SSDs, but it's been a major player in the memory market - flash drives, RAM, etc - for decades. We've hunted high and low (there's no end to lengths I'll go ♫) for a better 2TB portable SSD at Amazon, but this Crucial X6 is simply unbeatable value.

WD 5 TB My Passport portable hard drive| was $144.99 |now $98.99

SAVE $46.18 at Amazon The WD my Passport has long been our preferred choice for getting cost-effective portable storage. Available in several capacities, its the largest 5TB offering of this hard drive that gives you the most bang per buck. It's formatted for Mac out of the box, but can be easily reformatted for use with Windows.

WD Elements 16TB Desktop Hard Drive| was $449.99 |now $199.99

SAVE $250 at Amazon After the most possible desktop storage for the best possible price? You're looking right at it. 16 TERABYTES of storage will be very, very hard to fill, and now you can get it with a massive discount, making it barely more expensive than some lower-capacity desktop drives.

Best Laptop deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14.2" M1 Pro| $2,399 |$2,099

SAVE $300 at Amazon With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage this M1 Pro chip is perfect for all your photography or video editing needs.

MacBook Pro M2 (2022) Laptop| $1,299 |$1,149

SAVE $150 at Amazon on this Apple MacBook Pro Laptop with an M2 chip, 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. This MacBook has a 13-inch display with a backlit keyboard and superior battery life with power-efficient performance.

Acer 14" Swift X SFX14-41G-R1S6| was $1069.99 |now $819.99

Save $250 at Amazon There are loads of Amazon Cyber Monday deals on mid-range laptops, but we reckon this is the best value in the 14-inch sector. You get a Full HD IPS screen with 100% sRGB coverage - great for image editing - while an 8-core CPU and 16GB of RAM gives this machine plenty of fire power. There's even dedicated GeForce 3050 Ti graphics for video acceleration and gaming.

MSI 16" Creator M16 Laptop| was $1599 |now $1,439.96

Save $159.01 at Amazon When it comes to maximum performance at a reasonable price, this MSI Creator M16 is hard to beat. With a 10-core processor, 32GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, this laptop should breeze through any intensive photo or video editing. Factor the GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and a 2560x1600 screen with 100% DCI-P3 color support and this is a seriously well-equipped machine.

Monitor deals

Samsung 49" 32:9 Ultrawide| $2,299.99 |$1,418.97

SAVE $880.03 at Amazon If your looking for the best possible monitor to fit all your multi-windows on, or just something you can see all your video edits on, and which will be perfect for gaming - it doesn't get much better than this!

Samsung M8 32" 4K Smart Monitor| $729.99 |$446.99

SAVE $250 Here's something a little different: a smart monitor. Not only do you get a 32" 4K display here, this monitor also has built-in smart tech to let you web browse, use your favourite streaming service, and even use Microsoft 365 productivity apps, all without a connected computer.

LG 31.5" 32UP83A-W 4K monitor| was $549.99 |now $399.99

SAVE $150 at Amazon This huge 4K monitor is supremely specced for the money: IPS LCD tech for color and contrast consistency, 95% DCI-P3 color coverage, HDR 10 contrast and AMD FreeSync compatibility. They're already some serious specs for the money, but you even get USB-C connectivity with 60W power delivery thrown in, making this a great choice for serious image or video editing.

Philips 34" 346E2CUAE 21:9 curved ultrawide monitor| was $419.99 |now $335.99

Save $84 at Amazon There's nothing quite like an ultrawide monitor for gaming immersion or side-by-side multitasking. Amazon has a bunch of Cyber Monday deals on 34" curved ultrawides, but after close scrutiny we think this is the best. 121% sRGB color reproduction, 100Hz refresh rate and USB-C with Power Delivery.

Best Security camera deals

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Echo dot |$149.98 |$139.98

Save $10 This is the best of all the Ring security camera options in the sale... this wifi smart home camera is under half price, but only for the one day. It can be used indoors or outdoors - and can be mounted on the wall, ceiling, or simply sat on a shelf.



Arlo Ultra 2 | was $299.99 |now $231.11 at Amazon

Save $68 at Amazon The Ultra 2 home security camera offers 4K HDR video recording, a 180-degree view, and enhanced night vision.

Google Nest Doorbell wireless| $179.99 |$119.99

SAVE $60 at Amazon If home security is your priority then this deal on the Nest Doorbell wireless is the perfect choice for your home safety. With 24/7 surveillance and live HD video, with built-in intelligence to tell between a person, package, animal, or vehicle alerts, this is the perfect device for the safety conscious..

Best Printer Deals

Epson SureColor P900 17" Photo Printer | $1249 | $1095

SAVE $253.04 at Amazon Save on this professional color inkjet photo printer from Epson. Print in amazing quality with deep blacks and an expressive wide color gamut. With prints up to 17" x 22" with a resolution of 5760 x 1440. What's more, this printer has a color screen and WiFi for maximum control and ease of use.

