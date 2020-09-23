The best pink cameras in 2021

Looking for a pink camera? Let’s face it – you can get too much of black from time to time. A bright camera in a memorable color like pink is a great way to stand out from the crowd, and it can make for a fantastic present for a photography lover with a sense of style.

Pink cameras aren’t just toys either. There are loads of fantastic models that come in this color, both digital and analogue, and whatever your photographic persuasion, we’re betting we can find a pink camera to suit you.

We’ve rounded up a selection of our favorite pink cameras available to buy right now, and we reckon there’s something here for everyone. We’ve rated how each one performs as a camera, as well as how pink its pink coloring is (since that’s why you’re here, after all). So, without further ado, let’s get stuck in!

1: Fujifilm X-A5 This CSC is the standout choice for the serious photographer Specifications Type: Digital Sensor/film: 24.2MP APS-C sensor Lens: Interchangeable (X-mount) Weight: 361g Flash: Yes Battery: Li-Ion Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 90 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fantastic image quality + Film simulation modes Reasons to avoid - No viewfinder - Video could be better

At the affordable end of Fujifilm’s X-series stable, but no less impressive for it, the X-A5 is a comprehensively specced little mirrorless compact system camera that allows you to take full advantage of the fantastic range of interchangeable lenses available for X-mount (check our guide to the best Fujifilm lenses).

Its large APS-C sensor boasts 24.2MP of resolution and produces the kind of beautiful color-rich images Fujifilm’s cameras have become known for. A full complement of connectivity options (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB) make it a cinch to transfer your images off the camera for upload to social media, and there’s a high-resolution tiltable touchscreen on the rear for monitoring your shots. The sensor benefits from on-chip phase-detection for fast autofocus performance, and there’s even 4K video, albeit with a 15p frame rate cap.

Affordable and capable, the Fujifilm X-A5 will do everything you need it to, with bags of style to boot.

Pink rating: It’s not the pinkest on the list, but the coloring is subtle and classy. 8/10

2: Sony DSCW830 A surprisingly big zoom makes this a great travel companion Specifications Type: Digital Sensor/film: 20.1MP 1/2.3-inch sensor Lens: 25-200mm equivalent Weight: 122g Flash: Yes Battery: Li-Ion Connectivity: USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 26 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Long optical zoom range + Intelligent Auto modes Reasons to avoid - Small, low-res LCD - Unimpressive maximum aperture

Spanning a range from wide-angle to moderate telephoto, the Sony Cyber-shot DSCW830 is a capable all-in-one camera that’s great for packing into a travel bag. It offers Sony’s well-regarded Intelligent Auto mode, which is capable of analysing a scene and picking out settings that are appropriate for it, and there’s even a 360-degree panorama function that’ll automatically do the stitching for you. Perfect for those mountaintop vistas! The Zeiss branding on the 8x zoom lens also means you can be sure of its optical quality, even if the maximum aperture of f/3.3-6.3 is a little underwhelming. Also, be aware that video resolution tops out at 720p, so you’ll want to go with a different model if video is something you’re keen on.

Pink appeal: Pinker than pink, with a splash of silver for the lens. Nice. 9/10

03: Instax Mini 11 Create fabulous miniature prints with this fun instant camera Specifications Type: Analog Sensor/film: Instax Mini film Lens: 60mm Weight: 293g Flash: Yes Battery: 2 x AA Connectivity: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS $29.78 View at Amazon $69.95 View at Walmart $69.95 View at Moment Reasons to buy + Uses affordable film + Simple to operate Reasons to avoid - Small viewfinder - Few creative modes

The bulbous, bubble-like design of the Fujifilm Instax Mini 1 may have you thinking it’s a bit of a toy, but this camera does pretty much everything a budding instant film photographer would want it to, and it does it with one of the most affordable instant films on the market. A selfie mirror on the lens barrel makes it a great camera for self-portraits, and it’s powered by cheap and easily available AA batteries. If you want creative control then you’d best look elsewhere, as this camera lacks many of the modes and options seen on its rivals, but if all you want to do is point, shoot and create beautiful mini Prints, this Instax camera will knock it out of the park.

Pink appeal: A subtle blush pink with a matching optional case. 10/10

04: Polaroid Snap Instant Camera Why choose between film and digital when you can have both? Specifications Type: Digital/analog Sensor/film: 10MP 1/3.2-inch sensor / 2x3-inch Polaroid film Lens: 28mm equivalent Weight: 381g Flash: Yes Battery: Li-Ion (built-in rechargeable) Connectivity: USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Instant prints and digital stills + 10MP sensor Reasons to avoid - Flash is auto only - Lack of manual control

As you might expect from something with this particular branding, the Polaroid Snap spits out 2x3 prints on demand. However, it also saves images from its 10MP sensor directly to a microSD card, providing you with a digital copy of the image as well as the physical. The dual functionality is great for parties and fun photography, and more than makes up for a few handling quirks (the inability to manually toggle the flash is an irritating one). The prints come out looking sharp and smudge-free, while the camera offers six picture modes for different scenes, moods and styles.

Pink appeal: Deep and rich, and compliments the Polaroid stripe beautifully. 10/10

05. Kodak Printomatic Instant Camera Another film/digital hybrid, with a simple point-and-shoot design Specifications Type: Digital/analog Sensor/film: 10MP 1/3.2-inch sensor / 2x3-inch Kodak film Lens: 28mm equivalent Weight: 454g Flash: Yes Battery: Li-Ion Connectivity: USB TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Fast shooting cycle + Color/monochrome switch Reasons to avoid - Simplistic controls - Print quality could be higher

The great selling points of instant film cameras is there simplicity. Just point, shoot, and there you have it: a nice-looking print. The Kodak Printomatic certainly manages that; it may not offer great depth of features or manual control, but it’s simple to operate and will reliably produce good-looking prints in a range of different shooting situations. Indeed, it does this with such speed that it’ll allow you to shoot a second still while the first is still printing, ensuring you don’t miss the moment even if you were a little premature with the shutter button. It also has a switch that allows you to toggle between color and monochrome shots, and if you run out of prints, you can keep on shooting by switching to the microSD card.

Pink appeal: Pale and creamy. 7/10

06: Fujifilm Instax Hello Kitty Instant Film Camera It’s what it sounds like Specifications Type: Analog Sensor/film: Instax Mini film Lens: 60mm Weight: 395g Flash: Yes Battery: 2 x AA Connectivity: No TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 657 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Eye-catching + Comes with stickers Reasons to avoid - Quite bulky - Limited manual control

Yep. I mean, there’s a lot we could say about this one, but you probably already know at a glance whether it’s your thing or not. If you want to know, it shoots decent instant prints, as you’d expect from a camera with Fujifilm Instax branding, and has a useful close-up mode if you want to get up to 35cm from your subject. There’s a selfie mirror as well, and a viewfinder, and it’ll automatically adjust its brightness settings to adjust to the ambient light f the scene. Also, we think it’s kind of cool. There, we said it. Buy and be happy.

Pink appeal: Another rather subtle one, but it’s unmistakably pink. 8/10

High-quality 360° images in a single shot? Sounds great to us. Ricoh’s Theta cameras have garnered a deserved reputation for their ease of use and unique USP, and the Theta SC 360 does everything they’re reputed to do (see our guide to the best 360 cameras). It shoots Full HD video from its 360° perspective as well, and built-in Wi-Fi allows you to quickly transfer your creations to a phone or computer. This version is pleasingly small and light, and while its specification is unlikely to blow anyone away, it does what it does extremely well.

Pink appeal: We are counting this one as pink, but it is really salmon. 4/10

