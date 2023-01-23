Best MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max deals

Our aim in this guide is to help you find the best 2023 Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch deals available with the top-performing M2 Max chips.

It's not always easy finding the best deal on Apple products, but if you buy at the right time or from the right retailer you can often find a saving on Apple's range of premium laptops.

We know that the best MacBooks (opens in new tab) may never be as cheap as their PC equivalents, but that extra investment gets you a device that regularly sits atop our list of the best laptops (opens in new tab) available today. They also offer excellent value for money in the long run over other laptops that you may need to replace every couple of years.

And the good news is that MacBook deals are relatively regular. The most significant reductions are often saved for the biggest sales events of the year, but you can usually find a discount or two every so often that takes a decent amount off the high starting price. After all, every little helps!

Preorder MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max at Apple US (opens in new tab)

Pre-order MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max at Apple UK (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Apple)

The new MacBook Pro 16-inch with the M2 Max chip is capable of transforming pro workflows across a wide range of applications, from art to science to app development. Users looking to upgrade from Intel-based Mac models will experience even more dramatic improvements in performance, battery life, connectivity, and overall productivity. MacBook Pro also maintains performance whether users are plugged in or on battery.

With the new MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max chip users are able to take advantage of lightning speed in render-heavy applications, while image processing is up to 80 percent faster.

(Image credit: Apple)

This new MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro features a 12-core CPU with up to eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores for up to 20 percent greater performance over M1 Pro.

This new MacBook also allows for up to 32GB of unified memory to in installed, users can tackle large projects and run multiple pro apps with blazing speed and thanks to its next-generation GPU with up to 38 cores, it can deliver up to up to 30 percent more graphics performance, and the Neural Engine is 40 percent faster, speeding up machine learning tasks like video analysis and image processing, making this the perfect machine for professional content creators on the go.

Preorder MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max at Apple US (opens in new tab)

Pre-order MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max at Apple UK (opens in new tab)

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Max (2023) deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $3,499 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Other Mac guides

Best Macbook for photo editing (opens in new tab)

Best Mac printer (opens in new tab)

Best Mac external hard drive (opens in new tab)

Best Mac webcam (opens in new tab)

Best MacBook Air cases (opens in new tab)

Best Mac mouse (opens in new tab)

Best Mac keyboard (opens in new tab)