The best HP laptops in 2022

Here to figure out the best HP laptop for you? Choosing the best laptop ultimately boils down to your budget and needs. And, every top laptop manufacturer should have a few of great value that would be ideal for you, which means that the brand doesn’t have to be a big factor in your decision. Well, that is, unless you’ve been pretty loyal to one company for years. Still, there are a few compelling reasons why you should go with HP.

The best HP laptops are known for delivering the best value in the industry, especially in the budget to mid-range and that’s even with Dell giving the company a run for its money. HP’s notebooks come with stunning premium designs – the high-end models touting robust metal build and leather trappings, the flagship mid-range boasting unique gem-cut finishes. They’ve also built quite a reputation with their top-notch build and excellent performance across all price points. That’s while keeping things relatively affordable, especially next to Dell’s steep prices in its mid-range and premium lines.

So, no matter your budget, you’re likely to find a better value option from HP’s roster. The manufacturer also has everything from gaming laptops that will see to your gaming and editing needs and powerful prosumer ones with discrete graphics to business portables with robust security features – all of which guarantee great quality.

It’s now just a matter of figuring out what you’ll be needing it for. If you’re looking to edit your photos and videos with it, you might require a higher-end laptop with a dedicated graphics card. However, if you already have a powerful desktop PC at home for your editing needs and you just want something to travel with, a thinner and lighter, if less powerful, HP laptop is better suited for you.

We’re here to help you find a terrific choice, whatever your needs and budget are, by rounding up the best HP has to offer.

Best HP laptops in 2022

(Image credit: HP)

1: HP Spectre x360 14-inch The best HP laptop overall Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 - Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB - 16GB Storage: 512GB - 2TB Display: 13.5-inch (1920x1080) Touch - 3K2K (3000x2000) OLED Touch Display Size: 298.5 x 220.2 x 17mm Weight: 2.95 lb (1.33kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Walmart View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Great performance and battery life + Stunner of a design Reasons to avoid - Not cheap

The HP Spectre line is all about versatility, offering its users a lot of power and long battery life in a hybrid design that lets you go from being productive to consuming media in no time. It’s a gorgeous piece of kit as well, fitting its robust innards and excellent features – not to mention, that slightly bigger 13.5-inch touch display – in an elegant gem-cut chassis that is unlike all the other laptops in its class. You can upgrade to a 3K2K screen if you need more real estate for your workflow. And, while it’s not exactly what you’d call cheap, it’s slightly cheaper than its Dell equivalent, making it more appealing.

(Image credit: HP)

2: HP Elite Dragonfly G2 Best business HP laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i3-1115G4 - Intel Core i7-1185G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Memory: 8GB-32GB Storage: 128GB - 2TB Display: 13.3-inch FHD (1920x1080) Touch - UHD (3840x2160) Touch Display Size: 304 x 198 x 16mm Weight: Starting at 2.18 lb (0.98kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Recommended Retailer View at HP (US) View at Amazon View at HP (US) Reasons to buy + Excellent security features + Impeccable design and hardware Reasons to avoid - Expensive for most people

Shell out a bit more if you want a business laptop with robust security features that guarantee the safety of your data. The HP Elite Dragonfly G2 is among the best business laptops out there, and while it’s also among the most premium, it’s worth the splurge especially with its security features like the HP DriveLock and Automatic DriveLock; HP Secure Erase, and embedded TPM 2.0 security chip. That’s just to name a few of the many features it has. It doesn’t just get through all your business-related workloads. It also has more than enough power for photo editing and light video editing tasks.

(Image credit: HP)

3: HP Envy x360 15 Best value HP laptop Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U - AMD Ryzen 7 5700U / Intel Core i5-1135G7 - Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics / Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB-16GB Storage: 256GB-1TB Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080p) Touch Size: 359 x 228 x 18.2mm Weight: 4.42lb (2kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Prime View at Amazon View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Excellent value for the price + Long battery life Reasons to avoid - Not the most portable

Budget-friendly premium laptops are rare and hard to find, but HP’s got you covered with its HP Envy line. Long been lauded as one of the best value laptops, the HP Envy x360 15 doesn’t compromise on power, delivering best-in-its-class performance and long battery life without upping the price. You even have a choice of AMD or Intel innards, if you feel strongly about the brand of innards you’re using. Plus, that touch display is not only fantastic; it also gives you a lot of screen real estate to spread out when doing your creative workloads. There are a couple of compromises to keep the price down – it isn’t as portable as the Spectre, for example – but if you want something more affordable, this will live up to your expectations.

(Image credit: HP)

4. HP Spectre x360 13-inch Best portable HP laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-1135G7 - Intel Core i7-1165G7 GPU: Intel Iris Xe Memory: 8GB-16GB Storage: 256GB-2TB Display: 13.3-inch (1920x1080) Touch - UHD (3840 - 2160) Touch Display Size: 306.8 x 194.6 x 17mm Weight: 2.8 lb (1.27kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart View at Walmart View at Focus Camera Reasons to buy + Great performance and battery life + Extremely portable and appealing design Reasons to avoid - Fans can get loud with intensive tasks

Hold an HP Spectre x360 13-inch in your hand for the first time, and you’ll develop an instant I-have-to-have-this moment even if you don’t really need a new laptop. Combining that exquisite Spectre x360 gem-cut design with a portable form factor that’s ever so slightly lighter than its Dell rival, the 13-inch model of this flagship line might just be the ideal travel companion for you, especially if you’re looking to do some light photo editing on-the-go. Plus, for its design, it comes with a surprisingly large and comfortable keyboard, which should make all your email-typing and contract-making a more pleasurable experience. Just bear in mind that because there’s very little space in its chassis, its fans can get pretty loud when doing intensive tasks. However, that isn’t really unusual for laptops this size.

(Image credit: HP)

5. HP Omen 16 Best HP gaming laptop Specifications CPU: Intel Core i5-11400H - Intel Core i7-11800H GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 - Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Memory: 8GB-32GB Storage: 512GB-2TB Display: 16.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1080p) - FHD (1920 x 1080p) @144Hz display Size: 369 x 248 x 22.6mm Weight: Starting at 5.09lb (2.31kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Recommended Retailer View at HP (US) View at HP (US) Low Stock View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Strong performance for editing + Impressive cooling Reasons to avoid - Somewhat flimsy and heavy build

While we await the release of the HP Spectre x360 13-inch, we’ve got HP’s Omen gaming laptop line as a powerful, discrete graphics card-fortified option. The HP Omen 16, for example, can have a robust RTX 3060 that will get you through more intensive video rendering and batch photo editing workloads. This is the HP laptop you want if you need a primary device to edit on, especially since it gives you 16.1 inches of screen real estate. As a bonus, because it’s a gaming laptop, you can use it to de-stress with your favorite PC game after a long, hard day of editing work.

(Image credit: HP)

6. HP ZBook Studio G8 Best HP laptop for creative professionals Specifications CPU: Intel Core i7-11850H - Intel Core i9-11950H GPU: Intel Iris Xe - Nvidia RTX A5000 Memory: 8GB-32GB Storage: 256GB-2TB Display: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080p) - UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED display Size: 354 x 235 x 17.78mm Weight: Starting at 3.96 lb (1.8kg) TODAY'S BEST DEALS View at Walmart Recommended Retailer View at HP (US) View at Amazon Reasons to buy + A whole lot of power + Rugged design and excellent features Reasons to avoid - Breathtakingly expensive

If you’ve got $3,000 to $6,000 to spare, you should get a proper creator’s laptop that’s designed specifically for graphics-heavy tasks. The HP ZBook Studio G8 is among HP’s most powerful laptops, armed with up to Nvidia RTX A5000 graphics that should make everything beautifully effortless, including 4K video editing and 3D design. It might not be the most appealing option for everyone, considering the steep price. But, it does come with the power photographers, designers, videographers, and other content editors need to get through any creative task, however intensive. Just keep in mind that it has a tendency to get hot and loud when performing such workloads.