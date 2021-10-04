20 best podcasts for photographers in 2021

Over the last 12 months, podcasts have had a bit of a resurgence. Lockdown meant photographers couldn't get out to shoot as much as they would normally and podcasts became a popular way to stay informed and find inspiration. While they might've been named after the iPod era, people now use phones, laptops and tablets to listen to their favourite shows.

• 10 best online photography courses

Finding the perfect podcast for the things that interest you can be quite hard with so many different shows out there. We've put together a list of what we consider to be some of the best show's available covering everything from analogue, commercial and documentary photography.

Presented by photographers and photography lovers, these podcasts are free to listen to and offer engaging conversations on a topic we just can't get enough of.

These audio documentaries go behind the scenes of photo projects

Podcast Scenario is a series of audio documentaries that each go behind the scenes of a specific photographer.

Two things make this podcast stand out. The first is the professionalism of its production, which is equivalent to a show on say, America's NPR or the UK's Radio 4. And the second is the fascinating and inspired choice of projects.

To date, there have been six episodes, each between half an hour and an hour long, featuring photographers including Clare Hewitt, who takes landscape shots for her pen friend on Death Row; Lewis Khan, who has an artists' residency at Chelsea and Westminster hospital, where he takes taking images of staff and patients; and Jennifer Balcombe, whose long-term project focuses on her brother's physical changes throughout gender transition.

There's an informed and intellectual tone to this show

A Photographic Life is a weekly podcast by photographer, writer, lecturer and filmmaker Grant Scott, where he discusses the latest news, themes and issues surrounding the photographic community.

Episodes are normally around 20 minutes long and recent guests have included Marc Wilson, Brian Griffin, Amy Romer, Margaret Mitchell and Robert Darch. There are over 100 episodes in the library so far – so plenty to choose from.

The informed and intellectual tone is the thing that really makes this podcast distinctive. If you're looking for quick and easy shooting tips or camera reviews, you'll need to head elsewhere. But if you're looking for thoughtful discussion about photography and life, informed by experience, this is the podcast for you.

This podcast explores the contemporary world of analogue photography in all its forms

Film's not dead, and here's the podcast that proves it. Hosted by Ade, Rachel and Graeme, Sunny 16 explores the world of analogue photography in all its forms.

The show features interviews with everyone from authors to artists, gallery curators to film lab owners. Episode 139, for example, features Ethan Moses, who talks about his many products, including Cameradactyl 4×5 cameras and the Buttergrip, and the challenges facing anyone trying to manufacture cameras. The show has now recorded some 200 episodes for you to sample and savor.

The show, which varies in length but can often run to over 90 minutes, also covers the latest news, listener feedback and whatever else is on the presenters' photographic minds at the time. Overall, there's a bright and breezy tone to this show that's infused with the hosts' obvious passion for their subject.

Unpacking what it is about photography that connects us all (Image credit: The Messy Truth)

Presented by photo director, Gem Fletcher The Messy Truth is dedicated to the world of contemporary photography. Each episode focuses on one central topic such as On Assisting with Catherine Hyland, On Portraiture with Alec Sloth and On Curation with Ekow Eshun.

The series of candid conversations shed light on an expansive world of photography, talking to emerging and leading artists, curators and critics. Episodes include the perfect balance of information, anecdotes and helpful insights into thought-provoking areas of photography such as adversity and accessibility.

Conversations on Photography uses words to inspire and inform while unpacking what it is about photography that connects us all in such transformational ways. Episodes last anywhere between 30 minutes to an hour and are perfect for popping on during an editing session.

This show features in-depth interview with well-known photographers

This fortnightly podcast delivers exactly what it promises in the title: in-depth, high quality interviews with a diverse range of world-class photographers.

Recently reaching its 128th episode, interviewees on A Small Voice have included Zed Nelson, Tom Oldham, Simon Norfolk and Lynsey Addario. Episodes typically last between one and two hours, so host Ben Smith really gets to dig deep.

Smith works as a pro photographer but he originally trained as a journalist, and it shows in the professionalism of his interviews, which are always on point and cut right to the heart of the matter.

This show focuses not just on the 'what' and the 'how', but the 'why' of creative projects

Process Driven is a show about creativity that's currently on its 33rd episode. In each installment, host Jeffery Saddoris engages in frank, in-depth conversations with creators from a wide range of disciplines, to talk not only about the 'what' and the 'how', but also the 'why'.

Photographers are well represented in the archives, with past shows focusing on well-known names including Kevin Mullins, Ondřej Vachek, David DuChemin, Kristopher Matheson and Simon Baxter.

Most episodes last around an hour, and Saddoris does an excellent job of breaking down people's creative process; in a way that both inspires you and leaves you feeling like you've actually learned something.

Stalman's charm makes even techie discussions on this show an entertaining listen

Presented by Tyler Stalman, The Stalman Podcast looks at photography, cinematography and technology, and the intersections between them.

The discussions can get pretty nerdy, but even when the talk gets super-technical, Stalman's innate charm and sense of positivity carries you through and keeps the tone light and entertaining.

Since 2017, its creators have posted 82 shows, which typically run for an hour or so. Recent topics include Filmmaking in the future, Tech and the pandemic, and Timie for everyone to learn how to stream.

Conversations on contemporary photography and the digital age (Image credit: Nearest Truth)

Now on episode 235, the popularity of Nearest Truth is evident through the high number of podcasts produce so far. While the majority of the content focuses on contemporary photography, conversations can expand into anything creative from music, to cinema and literature.

Joined by artists, curators, publishers and writers, Brad (as the presenter is known) discusses content related to the digital age. He hopes to encourage diversity and open up the conversation to those not as involved in creative mediums.

For conversations to be as truthful and honest as possible, Brad edits the shows as little as possible so sounds of the wind, laughter and car horns are still audible. He hopes that sharing an exchange of information in this way will add a more humanistic side and less one-dimensional side to a faceless conversation.

Reviews, tutorials, and tips focused on analogue photography

Another podcast focused on analog photography, this bi-weekly show sets out to inform, engage and inspire film shooters, both novice and professional.

Hosts Matt Marrah, John Fedele and Michael Raso share product reviews, tutorials, and tips in a way that deconstruct complex topics without dumbing down the content. Episodes are typically between 45 minutes and an hour long – and there are now over 240 to choose from.

Launched in 2009, Film Photography Podcast has become the focus for a worldwide community of film enthusiasts, complemented by its YouTube Channel, newsletter, Walking Workshops and School Camera Donation Program. In short, a must-listen for any enthusiast for analog film.

Insights into how photography entrepreneurs run their businesses

Hosted by two British portrait photographers Vicki Knights and Eddie Judd, Shoot Edit Chat is squarely aimed at "people photographers and creative entrepreneurs".

The presenters chat about what it’s like to run a photography business today, and to guests about their own experiences and takeaways. Recent interviewees have included celebrity photographer Andy Gotts, marketing expert Melissa Love, and Florida-based family photographer Twyla Jones.

With most episodes around 60-90 minutes long, the bright and breezy hosts really get under the skin of the issues discussed. It's not often that most of us sit down with another photographer and really grill them on how they run their business, so this is essential listening for any entrepreneur in the industry.

A podcast showcasing aspiring and established photographers living and working in Wales (Image credit: Ffoton)

Showcasing talented photographers living and working in Wales, Ffoton provides a platform for established and aspiring photographers to discuss their work. The show was started by Brian Carroll and Emyr Young who wanted it to act as a catalyst for interaction between photographers and lovers of photography.

Since 2015, Ffoton has been interviewing photographers and delving into their artistic practice, style and process. Spanning the genres of photography, the show’s guests have included Dafydd Jones, Sian Trenberth, Martin Parr and Joanne Coates.

In the spirit of celebrating Welsh photographs, some interviews are recorded in Welsh but in those instances, an English language version will also be available. The show can run from anywhere to 25 - 50+ minutes and provide an easy-listening, conversational style insight into the background and life of photographers.

Tom and Greg delve into the world of commercial and editorial photography (Image credit: Exposed Negative)

Presented by Tom Barnes and Greg Funnell, Exposed Negative delves into the world of commercial and editorial photography, providing insight on how to find the right agent, getting commissioned, switching skills and covering breaking stories.

Episodes were posted bi-weekly and usually varied between an hour and an hour and 20 minutes. While being interesting and informative, they’re also enjoyable to listen to as presenters Tom and Greg chat to each other, throwing in the occasional pun and relatable anecdote.

Both have over 15 years of experience working in the industry so they wanted to create a podcast that would cover all aspects of this creative sector. IN interviews feature not only photographers but picture editors, art buyers, lab technicians, retouchers, photo assistants and producers. Listeners are invited to ask questions, some of which are answered naturally as they chat to guests or on special question shows.

Series one has now ended but there are still 30 amazing episodes available to listen to. Whether you’re just starting out in photography or want some tips on how to progress, this podcast might help shape your photographic future,

Crazy hair, crazy guy

Another podcast that's steeped in irreverence, FroKnowsPhoto sees abrasive, wild-haired presenter Jared Polin discuss the latest photography-related news, rumors and debates in a characteristically direct and honest manner.

Episodes are usually about 20 minutes long, with discussions including ones titled 'Sometimes you need to eat s#@t', 'Am I A Victim BLAMER??? #DontBeAnAsshole' and 'Photo retouching has gone too FAR!!!!'.

As you can probably tell from the titles alone, shockjock Polin doesn't beat about the bush, and has clear views that he expressly keenly, loudly and often with expletives.

(Image credit: Talking Shot)

Talking Shot is a collective of photographers and filmmakers who love to get together and have a relaxed chat about what’s going on in the industry. Whether it’s shooting styles or a special guest, the approach is light-hearted yet informative. Although the podcast was born in 2019, the trio of presenters – Jim Cossey, Ross Grieve and Esther Ling – have released more than 40 episodes.

Topics are satisfyingly diverse, with recent show names including “I wish I had taken that,” “Tears, Trump, Quals and Competition” and the simple “Three Photographers in a Pub.”

The latest news and opinion, all wrapped up with a dash of humour

You're probably already aware of the photo news site Peta Pixel, but did you know they also did a podcast?

Mostly hosted by Mike "Sharky" James, a retired newspaper photographer and magazine editor, this once twice-weekly show fused together news, opinions, humor and real-world experience – but is not being produced as regularly in 2020 as it was in previous years.

Now up to episode 334, PetaPixel Photography Podcast is a great listen for anyone wanting to improve their photography - and especially if you're looking to upgrade your kit, as James gives detailed and unbiased reviews of the latest tech that will help you understand whether it's worth buying or not.

Going since 2008, This Week in Photo is a photography podcast institution

Launched in 2008, This Week in Photo is one of the longest running photography-centric shows in the industry.

Hosted by Frederick Van Johnson, the audio and video podcast centers around a weekly round-table discussion of the major developments in the world of photography, photo critiques and one-on-one interviews with big name photographers and companies.

With the show having hundreds and hundreds of episodes to choose from, discussions include how to influence photographers, the psychology of photography, and the truth about photographic gear.

A banter-filled podcast that keeps things light (Image credit: Jeff Curto Camera Position)

Focussing on the creative side of photography, Jeff Curto's Camera Position is a series of short recordings centered around one specific element of photography. Now on episode 213, Jeff Curto talks about everything from finding your hashtag, to posting work on Behance, to making a connection with photography.

Each episode is usually no longer than 15 minutes so they’re perfect for anyone who has a short attention span and doesn’t have time to listen to anything more in-depth. Rather than inviting guests on the show to interview, Curto shares his own experience and knowledge as a photographer.

Four great interviews with inspiring photographers

If you're looking for more of a slightly more businesslike podcast about shooting weddings, then check out Photographers On Fire , hosted by wedding photographer Simon Biffen.

The show aims to bring you "inspiring interviews with awesome wedding photographers", in which Biffen finds out how they run their businesses, from SEO to shooting. His style steers a good line between being relaxed and chatty, while still getting the answers he needs from his guests.

There are only four episodes available, which date back to 2016, but each is still well worth a listen for anyone running a photography business.

Casual conversations about photography, life in general, and everything in between

One final wedding photography podcast to add to the list. On the immodestly named Epic Podcast, currently on its 73rd epsiode, professional wedding photographers Sam Hurd and Nathan Mitchell discuss a range of topics ranging from their professional experiences to music, equipment, movies, and life in general.

The two presenters are very open and honest about their creative process and their business practices, and the conversational tone makes you feel like you've just sat down with them in a bar or cafe.

Topics covered are neatly summarized in the episode titles; for example, 'The one about Nikon mirrorless and making money from single card slots'; 'The One About Dieting, Buying Fake Followers, And Secret Projects'; and 'The One About Covid-19, Cancellations, Money, And Movies'.

Professional and revealing interviews with top-class photographers

In this podcast hosted by Matt Bowen, world-class photographers reveal their personal stories and inspirations.

Bowen asks guests such as Gregory Crewdson, Jose Villa and Paris Gore questions like: what drives them to produce the best photography in the world, how do they market themselves and if they weren't a photographer, what would they be?

With a typical episode running to between 30 and 45 minutes, the Phototypes interview style is very professional and journalistic, and the answers always revealing. There have been no more additions to the library since 2016, but the 25 episodes are still worth checking out.

Read more: