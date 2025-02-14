From Elvis Presley to Nelson Mandela, Shure has captured the sound of history for the last 100 years

For a century, Shure has influenced the sound of history. From the voices of world-changing leaders to the anthems of legendary musicians, and now the crisp clarity behind today’s top podcasts, streams, and films, Shure microphones have become the gold standard in audio. As the company celebrates its 100th anniversary, its legacy of innovation, reliability, and audio excellence continues to push boundaries.

Shure may be in the public eye today for its highly popular products embraced by podcasters, streamers, and content creators, but its roots stretch back to 1925. Founded in downtown Chicago by S.N. Shure, the company originally sold radio part kits before evolving into a global leader in audio technology. Over the past century, Shure has pioneered some of the most iconic microphones and audio solutions, trusted by everyone from Elvis Presley and The Beatles to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

Among its most lasting contributions is the legendary SM58 microphone, introduced in 1966, which remains the go-to choice for vocal performances worldwide. Equally revered is the SM7B, a staple in broadcasting, music production, and podcasting. Decades before wireless audio became mainstream, Shure revolutionized live performance with the Vagabond 88, its first wireless microphone – in 1953!

Shure’s dedication to cutting-edge audio doesn’t just live in the past. The company continues to push boundaries with modern solutions like the MV7+ Podcast Mic, designed specifically for streamers and content creators, and its Microflex Ecosystem, which delivers studio-quality sound to conference rooms and professional meeting spaces.

Additionally, IntelliMix Room, Shure’s pioneering audio processing software, has transformed virtual meetings by optimizing sound quality with advanced DSP (digital signal processing) algorithms, ensuring crystal-clear communication in hybrid work environments.

With products now sold in over 120 countries and five global engineering centers driving further innovations, Shure’s impact on the world of sound is undeniable. More about the history of Shure can be found on the official website – Happy 100th Birthday Shure!

