The Photography Show 2022: Here's everything you need to know

It's back, and it's only a few weeks until The Photography Show and Video Show opens its doors again at the NEC in Birmingham, England. The four-day show runs from 17-20 September 2022, and is open from 09:00 to 17:00 each day.

As last year, The Photography Show & The Video Show is back as an in-person imaging extravaganza next month – and is a must-attend event for photographers and videographers of all experience levels, from eager enthusiasts to practicing professionals.

• Get tickets The Photography Show 2022 (opens in new tab)

Over 150 of the biggest brands in the business will be exhibiting at the show, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus and Sigma, enabling you to chat to industry experts, watch kit demonstrations and take advantage of exclusive show discounts where you can make serious savings.

There will be a number of big newly launched products making their public debuts at the NEC, including the Canon EOS R10 (opens in new tab) and the Nikon Z30 (opens in new tab).

There will also be a dedicated program of live talks, masterclasses and presentations, topped by the Super Stage – where you'll be able to see headliners like Christina Mittermeier and Colin Prior (opens in new tab) share their stories, insights and expertise – along with free talks and demonstrations featuring working professionals, product experts, and YouTube personalities like Gavin Hoey and Jack Harries.

Away from the hustle and bustle of exhibitor stands, you can check out a selection of galleries including the return of Fujifilm's Printlife exhibition, the finalists of the SheClicks photo awards, and many more.

For full details on everything at the show, visit The Photography Show website (opens in new tab), but here's a rundown of what you can expect…

The Photography Show 2022: Exhibitors

(opens in new tab)

Over 150 of the biggest brands in the business will be exhibiting at the show, so you're sure to come away inspired, educated and excited about taking all aspects of your photography, videography and editing to the next level.

Manufacturers like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and Olympus will have their latest cameras on show, lens specialists such as Sigma, Samyang and Tamron will be showcasing their best optics, editing experts Affinity and Skylum will have their cutting edge post production tools on display, and lighting wizards Rotolight and Pixapro will help you see the benefits of supplemental illumination.

• See the current list of exhibitors (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to join an association you can chat to the Royal Photographic Society, Photographic Alliance of Great Britain and the Disabled Photographers' Society.

And of course, if you're looking to snap up some show deals, apologize to your significant other for the purchases you're about to make and head over to see CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange and Wex Photo Video for great discounts and exclusive show-only offers.

The Photography Show 2022: What's on show

(Image credit: Future)

If it's related to the world of photography, videography and imaging, expect to see it somewhere on the show floor!

Digital cameras, analog cameras, vintage cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, bags, straps, holsters, clothing, memory cards, microphones, speed lights studio lights, modifiers, reflectors, printers, printing services, photobooks, magazines, film, film scanners, photoshoot props, editing software, tablets… it's all here.

On top of that, there are a number of freshly announced products debuting here in the UK – get all the latest cameras, lenses and accessories

Can I get tickets to The Photography Show 2022 on the door?

If you haven't booked tickets to The Photography Show, you can still get them on the door – just come down to the NEC, Halls 2 and 3, and pick up a ticket to gain entry.

• Book your ticket to The Photography Show (opens in new tab)

What if I can't make it to The Photography Show 2022?

(Image credit: Future)

Although there's no substitute for being at the show itself, you can stay up to date with what's going on by following the official Facebook (opens in new tab), Twitter (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab) channels of The Photography Show & The Video Show.

Digital Camera World will also be there, live every day to bring you all the photo news, so make sure to keep us bookmarked, and stay up to date by following us on Twitter (opens in new tab) , by liking our Facebook page (opens in new tab), and by signing up to our daily newsletter (opens in new tab).