The best CFexpress cards in 2022: ultra-fast Type B and Type A cards compared

CFexpress is now the memory card format of choice for professional cameras (opens in new tab), as the best CFexpress cards are significantly faster than even UHS-II SD cards. Evolving from the XQD card format, CFexpress Type B cards share the same outer design as XQD cards, but pack faster memory inside, making them some of the fastest memory cards (opens in new tab) available today. Almost all cameras that originally supported XQD cards have now been firmware-updated to also work with CFexpress Type B cards, so cameras like the Nikon Z6 and Z7 are no longer restricted to XQD cards alone.

Sony has muddied the CFexpress waters by bring to market CFexpress Type A cards (opens in new tab) (yup, A comes before B, and yet we got Type B cards first - confusing, isn't it!). The Type A CFexpress card variant is physically smaller than the Type B standard, and therefore you can't use a Type A card in a camera designed for XQD/CFexpress Type B cards. You wouldn't really want to though, as the drawback of CFexpress Type A's compactness is a reduction in read/write speed, compared to Type B cards. At present, very few cameras use CFexpress Type A cards: most notably the Sony A7 IV (opens in new tab), A1 (opens in new tab) and A7S III (opens in new tab).

Both Type A and Type B CFexpress formats are based around the same super-fast PCI express Gen3 interface and NVMe 1.3 technology, much like the best portable SSDs (opens in new tab). However, they differ in the amount of PCIe data transfer lanes available, with Type A cards using one PCIe lane for a theoretical maximum 1000MB/s data bandwidth, whereas Type B cards have 2 lanes allowing for 2000MB/s max speeds.

CFexpress Type A vs Type B

CFexpress types compared Type A Type B Dimensions: 20mm x 28mm x 2.8mm 38.5mm x 29.8mm x 3.8mm PCIe interface: Gen3, 1 lane Gen3, 2 lanes Maximum theoretical performance: 1000MB/s 2000MB/s

Here we're listing the best CFexpress Type B and Type A cards available right now. Don't expect to find any cheap bargain buys like you can with SD cards - CFexpress is still a premium card format, and therefore commands premium prices. But you can rest easy knowing all the cards on this list offer top-notch performance and will do justice to your camera.

The best CFexpress Type B cards in 2022

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

1. ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B 1700 Cobalt The absolute best CFexpress card right now, but you'd better have deep pockets Specifications Max read speed: 1700MB/s Max write speed: 1500MB/s Available capacities: 325GB, 650GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast max read/write speeds + Impressive minimum write speed Reasons to avoid - Only two capacities available - High price per gigabyte

ProGrade Digital was one of the first companies to champion the CFexpress format, even before cameras supported it. Its top-of-the-range Cobalt range of CFexpress Type B cards set new standards for CFexpress performance. Headline performance stats of 1700MB/s read and 1500MB/s write rates are certainly respectable, but rival cards can match or even slightly exceed that. However, where the Cobalt cards really shine is that ProGrade doesn't just advertise their peak read/write speeds, it actually guarantees the minimum sustained write speed (host device permitting). In this case, that's 1400MB/s - just 100MB/s shy of the 1500MB/s max write rate, which is hugely impressive. Two capacities are offered - 325GB and 650GB - and both are 'reassuringly' expensive for their size, but when has top performance ever been cheap? See full ProGrade Digital Cobalt CFexpress Type B card review (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Integral)

(opens in new tab)

2. Integral UltimaPro X2 CFexpress Memory Card Type B 2.0 The best value CFexpress card, and by a wide margin Specifications Max read speed: 1700MB/s Max write speed: 1600MB/s Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very well priced + Hugely fast read/write speeds + Multiple memory capacity options

Integral's UltimaPro X2 CFexpress card stands out by offering stunning performance at a price that's appreciably less than all its rivals. Despite it costing less than the competition, you get 1700MB/s max read and 1600MB/s max write rates, which are some of the fastest on the market. Is this all too good to be true? Well, unlike some more premium CFexpress cards, minimum write rates aren't specified, but these are minor quibbles with what's otherwise the best value CFexpress card you can buy right now – and comes in a huge range of capacity options from 64GB right up to 2TB.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson / Digital Camera World)

3. Manfrotto Professional CFexpress Type B Memory Card Top performance and reasonably priced - this Manfrotto card is one of the best Specifications Max read speed: 1730MB/s Max write speed: 1540MB/s Available capacities: 128GB, 256GB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent read/write speeds + Well priced Reasons to avoid - Just two capacities on offer

Manfrotto isn't necessarily a brand you'd associate with memory cards, but it's strong reputation in other areas of photographic equipment shines through here, too. With read speeds of up to 1730MB/s and write performance hitting 1540MB/s, this is one of the fastest CFexpress cards on the market, making it suitable for pretty much any photo or video task, including 8K shooting or high frame rate 4K recording. It's a pity capacities are limited to 128GB or 256GB variants, but otherwise there's little to complain about here.

(Image credit: Delkin)

(opens in new tab)

4. Delkin Power CFexpress Memory Card Fast across the board, and backed up by an industry-leading warranty Specifications Max read speed: 1730MB/s Max write speed: 1500MB/s Available capacities: 128GB-2TB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Loads of capacity options + Superb warranty + Very quick Reasons to avoid - Higher capacities are predictably expensive

Boasting max read/write speeds of 1730/1540MB/s respectively, you'll be hard-pressed to find a faster CFexpress card. What's more, with capacities ranging from 128GB right up to a humongous 2TB, there's sure to be a Delkin Power CFexpress card to suit your storage needs and budget. What's more, with Delkin being a premium brand for enthusiasts, its CFexpress cards are backed by a lifetime warranty and a stunning 48-hour card replacement service in the US and Europe – impressive stuff, and valuable peace of mind for working pro shooters. It's also worth noting that Nikon specifically told us that this card produces the best speeds and results when shooting with the Nikon Z9 (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: James Artaius)

5. Acer CFexpress Card CFE100 A rugged, durable card for challenging professional environments Specifications Max read speed: 1600MB/s Max write speed: 1200MB/s Available capacities: 128GB-512GB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Extreme temperature-proof + Safe against magnets, x-rays, static, UV + Solid read speeds Reasons to avoid - Not the fastest write speeds

The Acer brand's debut in the CFexpress arena is the CFE100, a card geared towards professional shooters. While its maximum 1600MB/s read and 1200MB/s write speeds (the latter limited to 1000MB/s on the 128GB and 256GB cards) may not blow you away, what counts here is the durability of Acer's card. Chiefly its temperature resistance, as it operates from -4°F / -20°C to 158°F / 70°C – something that matters when you're shooting high quality 4K or 8K footage, where heat seriously builds up. The industrial-grade NAND flash has also been tested before leaving the factory to ensure magnet- and x-ray proofing, and UV and anti-static protection. A great choice to ensure the integrity of your data in challenging conditions.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

(opens in new tab)

6. ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B 1700 Gold A very good CFexpress card from a respected brand Specifications Max read speed: 1700MB/s Max write speed: 1500MB/s Available capacities: 128GB-1TB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fast max read/write speeds + Lots of capacities available Reasons to avoid - Min write speed much less than ProGrade's Cobalt CFexpress cards

Compared to ProGrade's top-end Cobalt CFexpress cards, the cheaper Gold product line looks very tempting, as they're rated for the same 1700MB/s max read speed, and their 1400MB/s max write rate is just 100MB/s down on the Cobalt. However, while ProGrade rate the minimum sustained write speed of the Cobalt at 1400MB/s, the Gold version is guaranteed for just 400MB/s - significantly less. There are more capacity options though - 128GB to 1TB, and pricing of the Gold cards is a little more palatable than the Cobalt range.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

7. SanDisk Extreme PRO CFexpress Card Type B A decent enough CFexpress Type B card, but avoid the 64GB version Specifications Max read speed: 1700MB/s Max write speed: 1400MB/s Available capacities: 64-512GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at mwave (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 512GB card is very quick + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Smaller capacity cards are slower

SanDisk's Extreme PRO memory cards are often class-leading, but in the CFexpress sector SanDisk is up against some intense - and faster - competition. Available in 64-512GB capacities, read speeds to out at an impressive 1700MB/s, and write rates a decent 1400MB/s. However, those speeds only apply to the top 512GB card. Go for the 256GB or 128GB versions and peak write speeds drop to 1200MB/s, though this is still plenty fast enough for most scenarios. However, you'd be wise to avoid the base 64GB card, as it is only rated for 1500/800MB/s read/write speeds, which is significantly slower than most competing cards.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

(opens in new tab)

8. Lexar Professional CFexpress Type-B Card Disappointing write speeds mean Lexar's entry trails the pack Specifications Max read speed: 1750MB/s Max write speed: 1000MB/s Available capacities: 64-512GB Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Stellar max read speed + Good range of capacities, including an entry-level 64GB option Reasons to avoid - Write speed relatively slow

Lexar Professional CFexpress cards can be had in 64-512GB flavors, and unlike SanDisk's competing Extreme Pro CFexpress cards, all capacities have the same speed rating, so you don't need to pay up for the top capacity option to get top speed. But, while a top read speed of 1750MB/s across all capacities is mighty impressive, the 1000MB/s rated max write speed is more modest, making this one of the slower CFexpress cards you can buy in terms of write performance. Even so, it's unlikely this would cause any slowdowns or real-world shooting issues.

In our testing we were able to successfully max out the card's 1000MB/s write speed, though could only manage 1044MB/s read speed. That's a long way short of the 1750MB/s Lexar claims, but the shortfall is almost certainly due to testing with Lexar's Professional CFexpress USB 3.1 Reader, as the reader's USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface only has a theoretical max speed of 1250MB/s, thereby bottlenecking our Thunderbolt 3 connection.

(Image credit: Angela Nicholson/Digital Camera World)

9. Delkin Devices Black CFexpress Type B Fast across the board, and backed up by an industry-leading warranty Specifications Max read speed: 1645-1760MB/s Max write speed: 1400-1710MB/s Available capacities: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Loads of capacity options + Superb warranty + Very quick Reasons to avoid - Higher capacities are predictably expensive

Delkin Device’s Black CFexpress Type B cards are a bit more expensive than some of the competition, but the promise of a replacement within 48 hours without the company actually needing have received your faulty card is reassuring. You need to pick the right capacity to get the performance you want, but the 128GB cards are the fastest that the company has to offer. Whilst Delkin's Power cards are designed for 6K and 4K raw video recording, the Black cards that are designed to meet the increased data speed needed for 8K raw video recording. As with some other cards, the maximum read and write speeds vary between the different capacity cards.

The best CFexpress Type A cards

(Image credit: Sony)

(opens in new tab)

8. Sony Tough CFexpress Type A card The best CFexpress Type A card you can buy Specifications Max read speed: 800MB/s Max write speed: 700MB/s Available capacities: 80GB, 160GB Today's Best Deals View at Ryda Dot Com (opens in new tab) View at digiDirect (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Rugged build and water/dust resistant + VPG400-compliant + Compact size Reasons to avoid - Very high price per gigabyte - Slower than CFexpress Type B cards

CFexpress Type A cards are a rarity right now, being supported by very few Sony cameras. Though the Type A standard suggests a maximum theoretical transfer rate of 1000MB/s, Sony's cards are capable of 800MB/s read and 700MB/s write. However, that is more than twice as fast as a top-end UHS-II SD card, and should be fast enough for shooting 4K 120p high bit rate video. Sony's CFexpress Type A cards are also VPG400-compliant (video performance guarantee), ensuring stable video recording at 400MB/s, and are also claimed to have increased bend and impact resistance, as well as IP57-rated water and dust resistance - hence Sony's 'Tough' branding. Two capacity options are available - 80GB, and 160GB - and both are expensive for the storage you get.

(Image credit: ProGrade Digital)

9. ProGrade Digital Cobalt CFexpress Type A A cheaper CFexpress Type A card, if you can find one Specifications Max read speed: 800MB/s Max write speed: 700MB/s Available capacities: 160GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Cheaper than Sony equivalent... + ...yet just as fast Reasons to avoid - High price per gigabyte - Not widely available in some regions

Boasting read/write speeds of 800MB/s and 700MB/s respectively, ProGrade's Cobalt CFexpress Type A offering matches its Sony 160GB counterpart for speed, yet it'll cost you around 10% less. That's a handy saving if you're in the US where ProGrade cards are readily available, but in other territories a Sony card might still be your only available option for CFexpress Type A.

Read more:

Best memory card for your camera

The best memory card readers

Best microSD cards

Memory card symbols explained – how to understand the info on your new card