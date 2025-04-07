Grab a 512GB CFexpress card for under $100 in this hot memory deal
Half a terabyte of super-fast memory for your mirrorless card for $99.99 each - and even less if you buy two!
If you are like me, you can never have enough memory cards. But as more and more of us using the CFexpress cards used on the latest mirrorless models, having lots of spares has become an expensive game.
You can buy CFexpress Type B cards for under $100 - but usually that means you just get 128GB of storage for your images. Nextorage is making a name for itself for its budget cards - but this latest offer is hard to refuse. It is offering a 512GB card for under $100 at Amazon - and has an even better deal if you buy two.
This B2SE series 512GB card offers a maximum read speed of 1950 MB/s and a maximum write speed of 1900 MB/s.
Buy two of these 512GB cards and you save a bit more on the price of each!
The Nextorage B2SE cards offer maximum read speeds of 1950 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1900 MB/s as well as minimum sustained write speeds of 800 MB/s.
Built for extreme conditions, these CFexpress Type B cards are resistant to temperatures ranging from 14 to 158°F.
Nextorage was ounded in 2019 in Japan, but engineers that had previously worked on Sony's storage products.
