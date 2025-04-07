Grab a 512GB CFexpress card for under $100 in this hot memory deal

If you are like me, you can never have enough memory cards. But as more and more of us using the CFexpress cards used on the latest mirrorless models, having lots of spares has become an expensive game.

You can buy CFexpress Type B cards for under $100 - but usually that means you just get 128GB of storage for your images. Nextorage is making a name for itself for its budget cards - but this latest offer is hard to refuse. It is offering a 512GB card for under $100 at Amazon - and has an even better deal if you buy two.

The Nextorage B2SE cards offer maximum read speeds of 1950 MB/s and maximum write speeds of 1900 MB/s as well as minimum sustained write speeds of 800 MB/s.

Built for extreme conditions, these CFexpress Type B cards are resistant to temperatures ranging from 14 to 158°F.

Nextorage was ounded in 2019 in Japan, but engineers that had previously worked on Sony's storage products.

