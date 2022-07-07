Best iPhone 11 cases in 2022: protect your Apple device from dents, dust, and cracks

Protect your Apple smartphone with one of the best iPhone 11 cases – you know it makes sense! After all, you've already paid top dollar for a beautiful and precious bit of Apple tech, so now you should do all that you can to safeguard it from accidental drops, scratches, cracks and shattered screens. This handy guide to the best iPhone 11 cases on the market can help you to make the perfect design on a case that suits your lifestyle.

Apple released its flagship products, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro (opens in new tab) and iPhone 11 Pro Max (opens in new tab) in 2019, and since then the market has been flooded with various stunning and versatile smartphone cases, to suit a variety of tastes and budgets.

It may be the baby of the range, but the Apple iPhone 11 is still a premium smartphone with an all-glass front and back design – and now that you own that wonderful Apple device, the chances are, you'll want to keep it safe from dirt, cracks and shattered displays, but with so many options, it can be difficult to know which case is the best option for you, do you need something lightweight or shockproof?

To help to make your decision that much easier, we've selected our top picks of some of the best iPhone 11 cases currently available, from the hard rugged shell cases to sleek silicone. Remember that you don't have to spend a fortune on a case for your iPhone, but you should consider protecting it as best as you can.

Best iPhone 11 cases in 2022

(Image credit: Mujjo)

(opens in new tab)

1. Mujjo Leather Wallet Case Functional and stylish Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Attractive and elegant + Can help keep your loyalty cards and ID in a collective place when using Apple pay on your phone Reasons to avoid - Less protection than some other brands offer

Mujjo created the first leather wallet case for iPhone, some time before Apple introduced it. This luxurious case from Mujjo is crafted out of high-quality, vegetable-tanned leather, that ages beautifully, and comes with a handy pouch on the back for storing essential cards – it comfortably holds about three.

The Mujjo case interior is lined with the finest Japanese microfiber: It's a thin, super-strong fabric that is also lightweight, and it will protect your iPhone from the odd small drop. The outer leather is durable enough to withstand the damage caused by rough materials, such as jean pockets: which is handy, as – if you're going to replace your wallet with this case – you want to know it can stand up to some rough treatment.

This case for the iPhone 11 comes in various colors, including Tan, Alpine green, as well as Monaco blue (pictured above) and black.

(Image credit: Clckr)

(opens in new tab)

The Clckr Phone Case has a special trick. There's a strip on the back that pulls out to form a rigid 'loop' to put your hand through for a more secure grip when holding your iPhone one-handed or grabbing a selfie. That's not all. You can fold one section back against the rear of the case to produce a kickstand for placing your iPhone on a desk or table for hands-free movie watching or Facetime calls, either in vertical or horizontal orientation.

It works really well, though on our sample there was a knack to getting the Clckr mechanism to snap shut properly (one side then the other, not both at once). With the Clickr stand shut, it's like any other phone case. There's a choice of nicely finished colors and materials, the phone buttons work fine without any wooliness or stiffness, and the case is drop-tested to a height of 2m. Nice!

(Image credit: Joby)

(opens in new tab)

3. Joby Standpoint Protective case with fully adjustable built-in tripod Today's Best Deals View at Ebay (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Light-weight and non-bulky despite its built-in tripod + Legs are fully adjustable Reasons to avoid - Feels a little plasticky

If you're into astrophotography, or you're a content creator or selfie-enthusiast you may like to consider the StandPoint from Joby. The StandPoint is the only case we've seen that features built-in tripod legs, so when you're ready to take a photo or to shoot, you can simply fold out the legs and shoot away. They can be adjusted individually which is a boon as you can take advantage of different shooting angles, and this also makes it ideal for watching video content.

The case has a good edge to protect your cell phone from scratches and bashes, and while it fits the iPhone 11 well enough; the buttons are slightly stiff, but that soon eases. As with nearly all the cases featured in this guide, the Standpoint is compatible with most wireless charging pads. Overall, the case and tripod feel sturdy and with this case the iPhone 11 has a good grip and fits in your hand really nicely, but, while it will protect your iPhone from everyday bumps and scratches, it does feel a little bit plasticky.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

This official cell case from the makers of the iPhone fits perfectly. Made from a blend of optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU materials (the very same material used in riot shields, would you believe!), the iPhone 11 Clear Case provides a solid, comfortable feel. The back is designed to be sturdy while the sides are made from a softer, more flexible material that fits right over the buttons for an improved grip.

Apple has also applied a scratch-resistant coating to both the interior and exterior. And all materials and coatings are optimized to prevent them from turning yellow over time.

If you're after a simple case that will protect your phone from everyday bumps, this is one to go for.

(Image credit: Caseology)

(opens in new tab)

5. Caseology Parallax case Unique styling and good protection Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multi-layer protection + Good value Reasons to avoid - Apple branding isn't clear

This iPhone 11 case pretty much covers the iPhone's design, so if you like showing people that you have an iPhone, you probably won't opt for this one – however, the Parallax case's geometric styling is incredibly eye-catching, so you might not mind that it does.

The Parallex case has a slim functional design that feels absolutely fantastic to handle. The protective form provides additional grip on the sides and the durable corner cushion safeguards against accidental drops and bumps.

(Image credit: Snakehive)

(opens in new tab)

6. Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Affordable and well built Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Top-quality + Good value Reasons to avoid - Other products offer slightly more protection

This case from Snakehive is high-quality, affordable and comes in various colors: Black, Brown, Honey gold, Dark green, Navy and Plum. The case is nice and tactile, with a matte-finish leather that lends itself to great ergonomics.

If you're the sort of person who likes to carry cards around with you, then this style of case should suit you – it has a slot for credit cards and notes (in case you still like using cash!)

And, it's got a neat feature for people who like to watch videos on their iPhones, you can can simply adjust the case so that it holds the screen in the perfect viewing position. This case offers a good balance of style and functionality.

(Image credit: OtterBox)

(opens in new tab)

When it comes to protective phone cases, the Otterbox Defender is about as good as it gets. The OtterBox Defender has a three-layer design to protect your iPhone 11 against dust, drops and scratches, and the reinforced polycarbonate inner and a thick silicone outer absorbs impact.

The case might not be the most elegant one on the market, and will undoubtably add some bulk to your slim iPhone 11 – so it's not a great option if you like carrying your phone in your pocket, or want to show off its form – but if you're serious about protecting your iPhone 11, this is the case to go for.

(Image credit: Woolnut)

(opens in new tab)

8. Woolnut Leather Case Cover Good protection at a great price Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Made from premium leather + Slimline design Reasons to avoid - No screen protection

Made with premium Scandinavian full-grain leather, this carefully crafted case is perfect for discerning iPhone users who like a touch of class.

The Woolnut case keeps the slim design of your iPhone 11, so it's great for great for everyday professional use. And it's available in a variety of colors: Cognac Brown, Racing Green and Black.

It might not be as durable as other cell cases highlighted here – the inside of the case is made of a soft microfiber lining – but it will gently protect your phone from basic drops and bumps.

(Image credit: Apple)

(opens in new tab)

This iPhone cell case from Apple is the perfect leather case for your iPhone 11: It's made from beautiful, premium European leather, and the cover simply exudes luxury, and feels soft to the touch.

At first the case might seem a little less grippy than others in this guide, but the leather is absolutely gorgeous and in a short while the case feels great to handle, plus it develops a natural patina. Yes, you might be spending a little more on this case as it's an Apple product, but the quality of this genuine Apple product shines through.

The aluminum buttons match the finish of your leather case, while the case's microfiber lining inside helps protect your iPhone perfectly. This Apple case not only looks great, but also it comes in many colors so you can be sure to maintain your style, plus it is made from highly durable leather, works like a dream and fits your iPhone 11 like a glove, what more could you ask for?

(Image credit: Dreem)

(opens in new tab)

This beautiful vegan leather and TPU wallet case is made from shock-absorbing flexible plastic which is super durable, and the stitching on this case is finished to an incredible standard. It has an enclosed top and bottom, plus raised bezel around the screen for added protection, so you can rest assured that your iPhone 11 is safe from everyday dirt and scratches, and even the odd small drop.

The case has a magnetically removable flip-case design so you get the complete protection and convenience of a wallet-folio, without sacrificing the handling of a slim case. There are no less than three card slots, so if you're the type of person that likes to carry around your iPhone, rather than a wallet, this is a perfect choice for you.

It has great functionality too, with smart horizontal and vertical kick-stand viewing, that's fully adjustable for hands-free video calls, reading, or movies anywhere.

If you're after a wallet case that looks and feels luxurious, and has a load of cool color options, then look no further than the Fibonacci.

Read more

• Best iPhone for photography (opens in new tab)

• Best iPad Pro cases (opens in new tab)

• Best camera phone (opens in new tab)

• Best selfie sticks (opens in new tab)

• Best gimbal stabilizers (opens in new tab)

• Best TikTok lights (opens in new tab)

• Best camera for TikTok (opens in new tab)