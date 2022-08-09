Best Fujifilm instax Square SQ6 deals in 2022: best prices and stock updates

Find the best Fujifilm instax Square SQ6 deals on this fun instant camera
(Image credit: Fujifilm)
The Fujifilm instax Square SQ6 is a camera that offers a lot of nostalgia, and it's a great choice for those who enjoy instant film photography. Proving that it's hip to be square, this is the first camera to accept instax Square film and in return produces 2.4 x 2.4" square prints.
The SQ6's sleek design incorporates a Fujinon 65.75mm f/12.6 lens, which offers a three zone focus design, with a minimum focusing distance of 11.8". A small selfie mirror is also built into the front of the lens design for accurately composing self-portraits, and a dedicated Selfie Mode can be used to optimize focus and exposure.
The best Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 deals
Share the memories with this instant film camera
Film type: INSTAX Mini Instant Film | Focal lengh: 60mm f/12.7 | Viewfinder: Optical Viewfinder with Target Spot | Focus: 11.8" / 0.3 m to infinity | Size: 9.9 x 11.4 x 5.3 cm | Weight (body only): 9.9 oz / 280.7 g
Plastic build
Film can be expensive
The camera's design also features an optical viewfinder with a central target spot for accurately composing images. Built-in flash is also featured, for illuminating scenes in low-light, and three colored flash gels—orange, purple, and green—are included for adding a bit of creative color to your subjects.
Automatic Exposure Control takes into account ambient lighting conditions to ensure proper exposure settings, a Light/Dark mode lets you apply +/- 2/3-stop of exposure compensation, and a creative Double Exposure mode lets you blend two exposures onto the same frame.
