Subscribe to a photography magazine and get a gear bundle worth £55!

While we aim to bring you the latest and biggest news daily here at Digital Camera World, our sister magazines offer you beautiful features, interviews and tutorials through the medium of print each month.

There's never been a better time to subscribe to Digital Camera, Digital Photographer, N-Photo or PhotoPlus. As well as getting every issue delivered to your door, for a limited time you'll also get a photography bundle worth £55 (opens in new tab)!*

The bundle includes a Prima Photo Mini Tripod, Lowepro Truckee SH 120 LX and Ezy Bounce Flashgun Bounce Card – all the essentials you need for a day of shooting.

Which photography magazine is right for you?

(Image credit: Future)

Digital Camera

Digital Camera (opens in new tab) is the world's leading digital photography magazine, and as the flagship photography title, every issue is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images. Each month, Digital Camera also comes with a selection of gifts, including photo tips cards, a digital content download that includes a selection of video tutorials and more.

(Image credit: Future)

PhotoPlus

If you're a Canon photographer, a subscription to PhotoPlus (opens in new tab)is a must-have. For beginners, enthusiasts and professional photographers, PhotoPlus remains an authoritative voice for Canon news and independent reviews, as well as hands-on tutorials and guides – whether you use a Canon EOS mirrorless or DSLR.

(Image credit: Future)

N-Photo

N-Photo (opens in new tab) will help you to take better photos with your Nikon gear, thanks to jargon-free guides, techniques and photo projects, and no-nonsense Photoshop tutorials and videos to accompany the photography and editing projects in the magazine. Find out Nikon secrets, hints and tips from ambassadors, and read the reviews of the latest Nikon cameras to help you make the best buying decisions.

(Image credit: Future)

Digital Photographer

And if you're an advanced photographer, a seasoned pro, or find yourself somewhere in between, each month a Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) subscription will challenge and motivate you to take your best shots and get more from your gear. Our regular features cover all the key kit releases and techniques, plus youll learn new tricks and fine-tune your skills with practical photography advice and tips from top industry professionals.

*The offer closes 31st August, 2022 and is open to new UK subscribers only. Not included with Digital format only subscriptions. For full terms and conditions, visit Magazines Direct (opens in new tab).