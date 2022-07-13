Phase One's luxury XT camera gets new tilt lens for super-sharp landscapes!

The Phase One XT (opens in new tab) camera system has been designed for true longevity. Last week the company teased what we thought was a new model (opens in new tab), but Phase One has actually instead released a new specialist lens for the XT Camera.

The XT-Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 4.0/40mm Tilt lens has been created for landscape photography, and the simple tilt mechanism via a knob on the lens will help to control depth of field and sharpness throughout the entire scene.

Drew Altdoerffer at Phase One described the lens as an important addition to the XT lens series. "The tilt design allows for fine focal plane control, maximizing depth of field and complementing the shift of the XT camera for exceptional image quality and composition control.”

X-Shutter now compatible with Rodenstock 138mm lens

Phase One has also announced that the Phase One X-Shutter (an optional electronic leaf shutter that can replace the traditional shutter on some Schneider and Rodenstock lenses) is now available for the Rodenstock HR Digaron 138mm f/6.5 lens. What this means it that owners of the Phase One IQ4 can control aperture and shutter speed directly from the IQ4 digital back.

We're always likely to get more excited about a brand new camera model than a new lens. However, what Phase One's dedication to camera upgrades and new accessories does ensure is that they keep making their systems better – and that for existing Phase One users, their (significant) camera investment remains a smart choice as it won't simply be outdated in a few years.

Whether it's down to clever marketing or a clever camera system – probably both – it feels as if the Phase One XT (opens in new tab) camera system will get even better with age.

Upgrade to Cascable app to enhance mobile workflow

Last year, Phase One launched (opens in new tab) a new way to control an XF or XT camera via iPad or iPhone with an iOS app called Cascable. An update for Cascable AB will be made available in the next week which Phase One says will speed up workflow, improve performance and enhance mobile integration specific for the IQ4 camera.

The app update will be available in the "near future" through the Apple App store, and in-app purchases will be available to Phase One IQ4 customers for free.

Pricing and availability

The Rodenstock HR Digaron-W 4.0/40mm Tilt lens is available to order from today through Phase One Partners (opens in new tab), although delivery isn't expected until at least September 2022. Like the Phase One IQ4 XT Camera System, it's not in the "affordable" range, and will be at a suggested price of $11,990 USD and €11,000.

You can get the X-Shutter for a Rodenstock HR Digaron 138mm f/6.5 lens now at worldwide resellers (opens in new tab).

