Best camera deals in the UK

Best deals available right now

Best camera deals: Cameras

(opens in new tab) Nikon Instant Savings | Up to £360 off Z-mount kit (opens in new tab)

Nikon is currently running its 2022 instant savings discount for summer, with plenty of Z-mount mirrorless cameras and lenses receiving a fantastic discounts of up to £360.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS R6 | was £2,599 | now £2,399 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £200 Combining the sensor and speed of the flagship 1D X Mark III with 4K video that's even better than the EOS R5, the Canon EOS R6 boasts a 20.1MP sensor, 20fps burst shooting, 4K 60p video, 5-stop in-body image stabilization and dual card slots.

Best camera deals: DSLRs

(opens in new tab) Nikon D780 (body only) | was £2,199 | now £2,099 (opens in new tab)

Save £200! The Nikon D780 is Nikon's first DSLR to use mirrorless on-sensor phase-detection AF to offer mirrorless-style live view and video performance but a DSLR viewfinder! Its 24MP full-frame sensor and built-to-last construction make it a great all-round camera.

Best camera deals: Lenses

(opens in new tab) Canon EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM Lens | was £509.99 | now £472 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

SAVE £37.99 Need a standard lens which offers a similar view to the human eye, along with a maximum aperture which lets in plenty of light? The EF-M 32mm F/1.4 STM is small, lightweight and must have addition to your Canon APS-C mirrorless system. Perfect for portraits, travel and street photography.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12mm f/2.0 | was £679 | now £433

(opens in new tab)SAVE £246 Get pro grade optics in a small package with this bright wideangle prime lens. With an f/2 maximum aperture you can shoot handheld in low light and create pleasing background blur. Weighing only 130g it won't add much to your kitbag and is easy to carry everywhere.

(opens in new tab) Pentax 55 - 300mm HD DA F4.5-6.3ED PLM WR RE | was £439.99 | now £399 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £40.99 Add this versatile zoom lens to your kit and capture everything from street scenes and landscapes, to distant wildlife and sports games. With an equivalent focal length close to 450mm in APS-C format Pentax cameras you can bring the action closer with a lens built to withstand the elements, thanks to the Weather Resistance.

(opens in new tab) Pentax smc DA 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 AL WR | was £199.99 | now £170 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £29.99 As a standard lens, the 18-55mm range is suitable for all everyday subjects and is the perfect pairing for your entry level or enthusiast Pentax DSLR. The WR designation means it is suitable for use in tougher conditions while the variable aperture keeps weight to a minimum.

(opens in new tab) Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm F3.5-6.3 Lens| was £799.99 | now £549 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £250.99 Make crazy savings on this spectacular superzoom lens, with offers a 35mm equivalent focal length range of 24-400mm. Go from wideangle to supertelephoto all in one compact M43 mount lens. Suitable for both Olympus and Panasonic cameras with Micro 4/3 format sensors.

(opens in new tab) Canon RF 600mm lens | was £769.99 | now £578.60 (opens in new tab)

Save £191 on a Canon RF 600mm f/11 lens. This super-telephoto prime easily captures subjects in the distance making it perfect for bird or wildlife photography and images can be cropped in without losing resolution.

(opens in new tab) Canon 16 - 35mm f/4 lens | was £1110 | now £983 (opens in new tab)

Save £127 on a Canon 16-35mm f/4 L IS USM lens when you buy direct from Amazon. This wide-angle zoom uses Canon stabilization system to produce sharp images and a 9-blade aperture ring creates smooth, blurred backgrounds.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm XF 16 mm f/1.4 R WR | was £838.97 | now £699.97

(opens in new tab)Save £139 at Currys on this wide-angle price for Fujifilm's X-mount cameras. It's the lowest price we have ever seen for this prime. It has an effective focal length of 24mm - and a wide aperture that makes it great for use in low light, such as shooting the Milky Way.

Best camera deals: Cinema cameras

(opens in new tab) Blackmagic pocket cinema camera 6K Pro | was £2,254 |now £2,086 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £168 Based on the popular BMPCC 6K, this Pro variant brings built-in 2, 4 and 6 stop ND filters, tactile tilting LCD screen with 1500 nits of brightness, two mini XLR inputs and a more powerful battery to run that 6K HDR sensor at 60p.

(opens in new tab) Blackmagic pocket cinema camera 6K | was £1,740 | now £1,589 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £151 The Blackmagic PCC 6K is a cinema camera capable of producing stunning 6K visuals from its BRAW footage, 13 stops of dynamic range and dual native ISO of 400 and 3200. Equipped with a Canon EF mount, you can take advantage of a vast line-up of lenses.

Best camera deals: Action cams

(opens in new tab) Insta360 GO 2 | was £295 | now £264 (opens in new tab)

Save £31 on the tiny Insta360 GO 2 wearable action camera, which comes with a free Lens Guard. You can clip the GO 2 to your clothing or hold it in its mini grip/tripod charging case, which folds shut to the size of a pebble. How pocketable is that?

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero9 Black + extras + GoPro VIP | was 429.98 | now £329.98 (opens in new tab)

Save £100 This incredible gets you this 2020 flagship action camera for much less than other stores, by buying direct from GoPro, along with a free spare battery and microSD card! The "catch" is that you get a free trial to GoPro's VIP subscription service, which gets you unlimited cloud storage, discounts on accessories, and a camera replacement service. You can cancel this add-on in the second year (which otherwise costs £60).



(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero10 Black + extras + GoPro VIP | was £530 | now £329

(opens in new tab)Save £201 from GoPro This incredible gets you this similarly incredible deal on the very latest model in the GoPro range. If you take out the GoPro Subscription trial you save £100, PLUS you get a free additional battery and a dual-battery charger.



Best camera deals: Drones

(opens in new tab) DJI FPV Combo | was £1,249 | now £1,100

(opens in new tab)SAVE £74 Take to the skies with amazing Combo deal that gives you the full immersive flight experience with DJI's goggles v2 providing HD video transmission up to 120fps, along with the super-wide 150 degree fov and 4k 60p video recording.

Best camera deals: Accessories

(opens in new tab) Røde VideoMic Go | was £69 | now £40 (opens in new tab)

Save £29 This shotgun mic is perfect for run-and-gun content creation, with its integrated shock mount and lightweight 73g frame making it a great fit for any body.

(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos Pro (Medium) | was £330 | now £259 (opens in new tab)

Save £80 on a Wacom Intuos Pro drawing tablet in medium. Perfect for using at home or on the move with an active area of 8.82 x 5.83-inches. Includes a control wheel, USB-C and wireless connectivity.

(opens in new tab) Wacom Intuos Pro (Small) | was £199 | now $159 (opens in new tab)

Save £40.99 on a Wacom Intuos Pro small drawing tablet with an active area of 6.3 x 3.9-inches. It has all the same features as the larger tablets only in a smaller, more portable version – perfect to take traveling.

